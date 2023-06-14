Cairo, Egypt. Esaal, one of the largest technology platforms for online health and wellness consultations in the MENA region, has today announced an exclusive and pioneering partnership with multinational insurance services company, Allianz Insurance company in Egypt. The exclusive collaboration will see Esaal provide its one-stop-shop automated healthcare solutions to fully cover the medical, health and mental well being services for Allianz Insurance company in Egypt clients and employees, starting in Egypt, once granted the necessary approval from the relevant authorities. With plans to repeat this type of partnerships with other success partners through the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Notably, the partnership will enable Allianz customers and staff in Egypt to easily access comprehensive mental and nutrition consultations on top of their existing insurance plans.

Esaal’s tech-enabled platform delivers a convenient, frictionless and secure wellness service spanning physical health, mental health and nutrition consultations with health professionals via text and video/voice calls saving patients time, money and a speedier access to health professionals at the touch of a button. The health-tech’s platform comprises an extensive roster of healthcare professionals who provide consultations covering a wide spectrum of areas, including but not limited to anxiety, physiotherapy, paediatrics, nutrition and many others. Users, who now will include clients, corporates and employees within the Allianz Insurance company in Egypt ecosystem, will have access to a diverse range of experts to attend to their specific health and wellness needs.

The partnership between Esaal and Allianz Insurance company in Egypt will make a profound impact on the healthcare sector on a national and regional level and is rooted in a shared mission between the two companies: prioritising the security, insurance, and personalised digital care of customers, particularly in the area of mental health. Evidently, the partnership introduces a groundbreaking integration of mental and nutrition consultations, available to users alongside their standard insurance, a first of its kind in the region. This is in addition to the reliable and secure counselling channels available to users through text messages, phone calls, remote consultations, and video calls. The partnership is a landmark move for Allianz Egypt, the insurance giant, who are collaborating with Esaal, an Egyptian technology start-up, in a bid to provide micro-support and health services for millions of customers across the region.

Since launch, Esaal has become a prominent player in the Egyptian health and wellness sector in addition to KSA, Iraq and Tunisia with an overall presence in more than 9 countries in the MENA region. The platform has built a network of over 650 certified consultants, representing diverse fields, who have successfully provided health and wellness services to nearly 1 million users. Striking this pioneering and category-defining partnership with Allianz Insurance company in Egypt is yet another feather in the health-tech startup’s hat.

Commenting on the partnership, Fadi Doss, Founder and CEO of Esaal, says, ‘We are thrilled to partner with Allianz Insurance company in Egypt as we solve the pain points patients encounter with healthcare accessibility and ultimately improve their wellbeing and health outcomes. We are excited about the doors of opportunity that this strategic partnership brings for Esaal, potentially providing a springboard for further expansion into new geographies and thus delivering important health and wellness services across the region’

He added, ‘I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to A15 for their belief in Esaal since day one. Their invaluable support and guidance, they have been instrumental in our growth and success. Thank you for trusting in our vision and for always being an integral part of the Esaal family. He added, ‘I would also like to express my profound appreciation to the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) also goes to Plug & Play for graciously hosting the partnership event. Their contributions have been instrumental in driving Esaal's progress and fostering synergies such as this within our ecosystem’

This step enables Allianz Insurance company in Egypt to complement what it has already commenced as to the digital transformation in the field of medical insurance by providing an integrated digital journey for its customers, starting from medical and psychological consultations to dispensing of treatment.

Over the past year, Esaal has continued to innovate and enhance its services with the launch of two dynamic offerings. The first offering, "On-spot consultation," revolutionises the way users access immediate consultations with certified experts. With the option to engage in call or video consultations, users can now connect with available experts in real-time. This feature empowers users to have instant access to professional advice and book consultations seamlessly, ensuring a convenient and efficient healthcare experience. In line with its commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility, Esaal also introduced a new “Free one on one assessment” feature to be part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) plan. Recognizing the financial challenges many individuals face in accessing healthcare, Esaal now offers free consultations after conducting a personalised one-on-one assessment. This initiative aims to remove the "cost barrier" and ensure that everyone can receive the necessary care and follow-up treatment without financial constraints. Esaal’s latest innovative offering which comes off the partnership with Allianz Insurance company in Egypt, the bundling of mental and nutrition consultation with standard insurance, revolutionises the nature of healthcare services in the region.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the Egyptian digital health market is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2020 to 2025. On a broader scale, that of the Middle East is expected to reach $20.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to 2025. The top three phenomena driving this growth of the digital health services in Egypt and the MENA region are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing ageing population, and the increasing adoption of mobile health (mHealth) technologies. The World Health Organization (WHO) also estimates that one in four people in the MENA region will experience a mental health condition at some point in their lives with the most common being depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia. Regrettably, the stigma associated with mental health problems prevents people from seeking help in person, making digital consultations an attractive outlet.

About Esaal:

Esaal is the largest health wellness online consultancy platform connecting users to certified experts through video calls and chatting based consultations in physical and mental wellness fields like medical, psychiatry, fitness, diet and nutrition. Esaal users can access help through a range of mediums including texting, voice calls, video calls and home visits.

The company currently holds the title for "The Fastest-Growing Online Health and Wellness Consultancy Platform" in the world awarded by The Global Economics. The Egyptian health-tech company was also recognized as one of the most 50 promising startups from across digital health, biotech, medtech and other areas where entrepreneurs are driving healthcare innovation across the Middle East & North Africa on HolonIQ’s annual list

How it works

Select preferred / most convenient consultation type (texting, voice call, video call and home visit)

Choose preferred expert to consult based on their profile, years of experience, availability and user ratings

Choose a consultation time that suits your schedule, avoid waiting times as well as time to commute to/from in-person consultations

About Allianz Insurance company in Egypt:

Allianz is a German multinational insurance company, operating since 1890, while the Allianz Insurance Company was established in Egypt in 1976, under the name of the Arab International Insurance Company, and in 2004 it was completely acquired by Allianz under the current trade names, which is Allianz Insurance Company. Life, and Allianz Insurance Company, provides comprehensive insurance services, such as life insurance, medical insurance, and property insurance for individuals and companies in 16 branches and through strategic partnerships with major banks operating in Egypt.