ENVI Lodges, the outdoor hospitality brand specialising in experiential lodges, has signed a management agreement to develop ENVI Al Shafa, a mountain retreat nestled in the serene hills near Taif. Scheduled to open in December 2026, the lodge will be the first of its kind in the mountains of the Kingdom, offering a refined yet grounded experience rooted in nature and multi-generational wellness.

Set at an altitude of over 2,000 meters, Al Shafa enjoys a cool climate year-round—an increasingly rare luxury in the Arabian Peninsula. This mountain lodge will introduce a variety of spacious villas, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, with panoramic valley views. Each unit is designed to provide privacy and comfort while blending seamlessly into the surrounding landscape.

Guests are welcomed into a cosy lounge reminiscent of luxury Alpine resorts. The restaurant will feature an open-flame grill set against a panoramic mountain valley, blending seamlessly with the rustic Mediterranean farm-style cooking. The lodge will also feature a cooking studio, inviting guests to discover local and regional recipes, learn about nutrition, explore farm-to-table cooking, and share a unique culinary experience.

ENVI Al Shafa is purposefully designed for multi-generational wellbeing. Its wellness centre will offer programmes for every member of the family—from mindfulness sessions created for children to longevity therapies for adults and rejuvenation treatments for seniors. The ENVI Garden will serve as a meditation space and as a chef’s garden where various herbs and plants will be used in the kitchen as well as in various wellness treatments. An entertainment hub and pottery workshop will cater to guests of all ages, allowing families to slow down and share memorable moments together.

ENVI Al Shafa is also ideal for private wellness retreats, corporate off-sites, and spiritual escapes. As wellness tourism in Saudi Arabia gains momentum—expected to reach SAR 26 billion by 2030 according to the Saudi Ministry of Tourism—the lodge will offer curated programmes aligned with mental health, physical wellbeing, and spiritual balance.

“ENVI Al Shafa is going to be one of the first high altitude wellness lodges in the Kingdom. It’s a sanctuary in the clouds, a multi-generational wellbeing experience at 2,000m above sea level,” said Chris Nader, Co-founder of ENVI Lodges. “This project perfectly aligns with our mission to create immersive escapes and adds to the growing momentum behind Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

The lodge is strategically located close to Jeddah and Mecca, and with Taif International Airport expanding its operations, including direct connections to Riyadh, the UAE, and Egypt, ENVI Al Shafa will be well connected to key regional and international source markets.

By focusing on immersive design, wellbeing, and culturally relevant guest experiences, ENVI Al Shafa will not only offer a new way to experience the mountains—it will help elevate Al Shafa, Taif and Al Hada as pillars of Saudi Arabia’s mountain tourism offering.

For further information, please visit www.envilodges.com.

About ENVI Lodges

ENVI Lodges is an experiential outdoor hospitality brand and management company, operating luxurious lodges that deliver exceptional hospitality. ENVI specialises in villas, safari tents and tented villas that are immersed in nature. The brand follows high standards of sustainability, with every lodge operated based on ENVI’s seven sustainability pillars, which include the mindful use of resources, support for local communities, and enhancement of biodiversity. ENVI believes the future of tourism relies on the creation of meaningful nature-centric experiences that contribute to the wellbeing of travellers, regenerate the environment, and create purpose-driven experiences that are transformational for its guests. With upcoming openings planned for 2026 across Saudi Arabia, Zanzibar, and South Africa, ENVI continues to expand its footprint in extraordinary natural landscapes.