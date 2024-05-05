Features enhanced system longevity and supports circular economy

Dubai, UAE: EPPCO Lubricants, the joint venture between ENOC and Chevron, signed an agreement with SKF, a global leader in bearing and seal manufacturing, to introduce SKF RecondOil technology to the UAE.

Based on a ground-breaking double separation system, SKF RecondOil filtration technology cleans the oil in service by removing harmful nano-particles that are known to cause varnish and wear of mechanical components. By increasing the lifespan of lubricant, this unique technology supports circular economy making industrial lubricant a reliable asset instead of a costly consumable.

EPPCO Lubricants, recognised for its lubricant expertise, is the sole distributor of SKF RecondOil filter across the UAE. After two years of rigorous technical evaluation, EPPCO and SKF have ensured that RecondOil delivers unparalleled value by providing users with enhanced system longevity and reduced carbon emissions.

The agreement was signed by Rashid Al Ameeri, General Manager at EPPCO Lubricants and Nihad Dzinalija, Regional Manager, Middle East, EMEA, at SKF Eurotrade, in Dubai in the presence of executives and employees from both entities.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, and Chairman, Eppco Lubricants board said: “We invest in next-generation and clean technologies through our focus on acquiring innovative solutions that add to our operational efficiency. Our latest partnership with SKF will offer our growing base of customers access to a revolutionary lubricant filtration technology that is sustainable and will prevent the oil from aging, ensuring optimal performance. We are confident that this strategic partnership will fulfil the current market requirement providing customers with reliable oil solutions.”

Sandro Chervatin, Director Sales Italy, Iberic, Turkey & ME, SKF, said: “RecondOil is a proven innovative technology, a patented double-separation nanoparticle technology for oil filtration that re-uses used oil and reduces environmental impact. This cutting-edge technology involves a comprehensive understanding of lubricant industry, precise matching of oil with the filter, and an ongoing oil analysis program to monitor filtration performance.”

EPPCO Lubricants, a joint venture between ENOC, a Dubai Government conglomerate and Chevron Al Khaleej, part of Chevron, distributes ENOC & Caltex branded lubricants and greases in the UAE, providing top quality lubrication products and services to various industries ranging from the automotive to industrial, manufacturing, and marine businesses.

SKF is a Swedish bearing and seal manufacturing company founded in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 1907. The company manufactures and supplies bearings, seals, lubrication and lubrication systems, maintenance products, mechatronics products, power transmission products, condition monitoring systems and related services globally. SKF is the world's largest bearing manufacturer and employs 44,000 people in 108 manufacturing units. It has the largest industrial distributor network in the industry, with 17,000 distributor locations encompassing 130 countries. SKF is one of the largest companies in Sweden and among the largest public companies in the world.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

