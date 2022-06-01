Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group today announced its Strata marine lubricants arm recorded 350% sales growth during the period of 2019 to 2021.

The Group cited its expanding global footprint and supply chain in addition to assigning distributors in key marine markets contributed to its substantial sales growth. Currently, ENOC’s Strata marine lubricants supply network covers 126 marine ports across 20 countries and has supplied 1,700 vessels with lubricants.

In the last two years, ENOC has extended its network of indirect channel partners in key markets and has plans to expand its global Strata marine lubricants presence by adding 20 new ports to its existing network over the course of 2022.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Over the years, ENOC has grown from a national oil company to a global player, having successfully established its presence across a number of local and international markets, where the Group supplies a diverse portfolio of Strata marine lubricants. In 2022, we plan to add 20 new ports, which is aligned to our plans to continue to expand our global network.”

ENOC Group supplies Strata marine lubricants to a wide range of marine vessels such as offshore supply boats, container liners, tankers, navy and coastguard ships, bulk carriers, LPG’s, and LNG’s. It also provides a diverse portfolio of lubricants and greases that are designed for applications in industrial and marine sectors, as well as heavy duty diesel engines for commercial use.

ENOC Group’s Strata marine lubricants portfolio is distributed in 20 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.

For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

Follow us on:

For further information, please contact:Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

Sabrin Al-Aloul | Srishti Soni

ASDA’A BCW | Arab Youth Survey

Sabrin.alaloul@bcw-global.com | Srishti.soni@bcw-global.com