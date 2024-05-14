Dubai, UAE: AutoPro, a subsidiary of ENOC Group and the leading network operator of automotive services in the UAE, has partnered with Tabby, MENA’s leading shopping and financial services app, to offer flexible payment options on retail transactions across 53 AutoPro sites.

AutoPro customers can now take advantage of Tabby’s ‘Pay in 4’ solution while availing of all automotive services at the site including tyres change, battery change, additive, oil change service and all car wash services.

This solution, which allows customers to split their purchase into four monthly, interest and fee-free payments at checkout, will cater to the increased demand for flexible payment choices while also enhancing the overall customer experience.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "At ENOC Group, we are committed to providing our customers with outstanding offers and enhancing their experiences by expanding the spectrum of essential services we provide. Our collaboration with Tabby will now enable more customers in the UAE to enjoy a hassle-free experience at AutoPro, complete with simple payment options."

Hosam Arab, Co-founder and CEO, Tabby, said: “Partnering with ENOC Group, we’re able to make automotive care even more convenient and accessible for drivers. With Tabby, customers can get the services their car needs without worrying about the upfront cost. This flexibility ensures they can keep their car reliable for everyday needs without disruption, whether it’s getting to work, picking up the kids, or grabbing the groceries.”

AutoPro serves over 600,000 vehicles annually across multiple locations. The subsidiary announced a 24-month warranty on car battery changes, as well as the launch of various new services, including a mobile van for brake pad replacements, oil changes, a mobile van for vehicle wash, and minor mechanical repairs.

Moreover, AutoPro offers users convenient Pick and Drop services, Quick Shine products, an array of vehicle tyres brands, a digital AutoPro and ProWash journey, as well as a bespoke Tyre Protection Plan (TPP) and Autopro Extended Warranty.

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. +12 million users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money. Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, and is valued at $1.5 billion in its last round of funding from Wellington Management, STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Bluepool, Hassana Investment Capital, Soros Capital Management and Saudi Venture Capital.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

