Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced the opening of a new service station in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), expanding its network to 207 locations nationwide. In line with the Group's commitment to strengthening its retail capabilities and meeting Dubai’s expanding energy demands, the station is strategically positioned to serve JAFZA's industrial and logistics sectors.

The launch is part of ENOC's long-term growth plan to provide sustainable and integrated energy solutions while reinforcing its position as an innovative and forward-thinking energy solutions provider.

The new station operates across a 5,830-square-metre site with two distinct service areas: one catering to mainland traffic and another dedicated to serving businesses within the free zone. Both areas offer the full range of ENOC fuel grades, including Super 98, Special 95, E Plus 91, and Diesel, for commercial fleets, logistics operators, and individual motorists.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, CEO of ENOC Group said, "JAFZA represents a critical economic zone for the UAE, home to over 11,000 companies across logistics, manufacturing, and trade. This station reflects our strategic approach to network expansion, investing where demand is strongest and providing maximum benefit and convenience to businesses and commuters. The station incorporates sustainability features that align with ENOC's environmental commitments and the UAE's net-zero ambitions. As Dubai continues to grow as a global trade and logistics hub, ENOC remains committed to delivering the energy solutions that power this growth."

Built with sustainability in focus, the station features PV solar panels already connected to the DEWA grid, generating renewable energy to support daily operations. Additional energy-efficient infrastructure includes LED lighting with motion sensors, low-flow water fixtures, and energy-efficient HVAC systems. The site is equipped with a fuel vapor recovery system to minimise emissions and includes provisions for future DEWA EV charging stations.

ENOC customers visiting the new JAFZA station can participate in the 'YES' Rewards loyalty programme, earning points on fuel purchases and transactions that can be redeemed across ENOC's nationwide network of service stations.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Abdullah Alkudsi | Lauren Camacho

Burson

Abdullah.alkudsi@bursonglobal.com | Lauren.Camacho@bursonglobal.com