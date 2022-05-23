Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group today announced the launch of its compact station in the Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA). The compact station will offer customers accessible and convenient refuelling services.

ENOC’s newest compact station is designed to cater to fuelling needs for the entire DAFZA region where major logistics offices are located. DAFZA is one of the fastest growing economic zones in the region and home to over 1,600 international firms from various parts of the world. Therefore, the compact station will offer commuters and visitors to the DAFZA region convenient and easy access to fuelling services.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are committed to fulfilling the UAE’s energy needs with smart, sustainable and safe fuelling options. DAFZA is home to over 1,600 international firms, and our recently opened innovative compact station will cater to the fuelling needs of employees working at DAFZA as well as commuters visiting the free zone. The number of vehicles in the UAE continue to grow, and to meet the rising demand, we will continue to support the country with smartly designed fuelling stations in line with our wider growth strategy to enhance customer experience and ensure the highest standards of health and safety.”

The compact station is equipped with eight dispensers, allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering special 95, Super 98 and Diesel, and a unique smart vending machine. With a capacity of 90,000L, ENOC will be able to fuel 1,200 vehicles per day.

The DAFZA compact station includes the smart vending machine, which has been launched in partnership with Etisalat and the Group’s logistics partner, Mohebi, for the first time ever. The smart vending machine is linked to a back-system that automatically lets the logistics partner know when it needs to be refilled and triggers delivery. The vending machines accept payments by Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and ENOC Pay. All contactless and smart payment methods are accepted. The Group plans to roll these out further at ENOC’s ZOOM stores across the Dubai Metro stations. In addition to fuelling services, customers visiting the DAFZA compact station will have 24/7 access to fresh and canned foods.

The DAFZA compact station is equipped with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and will deploy technologies that contribute to enhancing energy efficiency such as the Vapour Recovery System – a process that enables the recovery of 70 per cent gasoline vapour emissions. The compact station is also designed with a fuel tank set up above the ground, which facilitates the ease of setting up and re-assembly if required. The double wall design and build of the tank is certified to the highest international UL Listed safety standards.

The compact station deploys a number of best EHS practices to enhance safety measures such as the installation of overfill prevention valve, audible alarm, pressure vacuum vents, and emergency vents for the inner and outer wall. Customers can use different methods of payment including ENOC Pay, ViP, and Dubai Now.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. ENOC is the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

