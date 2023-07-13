United Arab Emirates - Empyre Communications, Dubai’s leading PR & Communications agency, which oversees a large portfolio of luxury, hospitality, lifestyle, real estate and tech clientele, has been appointed by Roya Lifestyle Developments as the acting agency, with a specialized focus on the company’s debut project, the only SLS branded standalone residences outside of the Americas, set to start construction on Palm Jumeirah.

Roya Lifestyle Developments, a leading luxury real estate development company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, sets the standard for refined living, with a team of real estate industry professionals boasting over 30 years of experience. The pursuit of luxury living is intricately intertwined with a focus on wellbeing and convenience and a commitment to excellence, generosity, and innovation. Led by CEO Rami Hussein, Roya Lifestyle Developments LLC is redefining the essence of luxury living, delivering unparalleled quality, exclusivity, and ease.

Stephanie Farah, CEO & Founder of Empyre Communications, comments: “We are honored to have been the chosen agency to represent Roya Lifestyle Developments, and to be part of the company’s journey of elevating luxury living to new heights."

