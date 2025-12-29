Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has won the Gold Impact seal from the National CSR Fund (MAJRA), which is the highest federal recognition for sustainable practices in private companies, at the inaugural Impact Summit 2025 held in Abu Dhabi. The recognition reflects Empower’s enduring commitment to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to promote sustainable development in the UAE.

Organised by MAJRA, under the theme “Unifying the Common Good of the Nation,” the summit attracted wide participation from ministers, senior officials, CEOs, social responsibility and sustainability leaders, representatives of government and private sector entities, non-profit organisations, academics, youth leaders, people of determination, as well as investors, reflecting its position as a leading national platform for promoting sustainable impact.

“We are delighted to have received the MAJRA Gold Impact seal at the Impact Summit 2025, given the importance we place on social responsibility and our support for initiatives that create a positive and sustainable impact on society, as one of the UAE’s leading organisation. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to developing innovative programmes and initiatives that generate positive social impact, stemming from Empower’s role as an active partner in supporting national priorities in the areas of environmental sustainability and social responsibility,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“We affirm our commitment to working in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to support economic development, advance sustainability efforts, protect the environment, and enhance the quality of life for residents. We look forward to continuing to develop innovative programmes that serve the community and reinforce our role as a responsible and effective partner in the nation’s sustainable development journey,” added Bin Shafar.

MAJRA is the federal entity responsible for establishing the regulatory framework for corporate social responsibility and sustainable impact in the UAE, as well as supporting projects that promote economic empowerment, environmental conservation, and social well-being. It also aims to unify the efforts of government entities, private sector companies, and community organisations under the umbrella of corporate social responsibility, contributing to the realisation of the UAE’s vision for sustainable development. The Impact Seal, launched by MAJRA in 2023, stands as the UAE’s highest recognition for excellence in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. This prestigious accolade, with three tiers of recognition - Silver, Gold, and Platinum, honours businesses that demonstrate exemplary practices and achieve significant impact in their CSR and ESG initiatives.