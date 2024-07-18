Abu Dhabi – Exciting News from Emirates Park Zoo & Resort! Get ready to immerse yourself in Abu Dhabi's newest eco-friendly attraction, the World Butterfly Park. Explore a world where tiny creatures share their ecological tales and showcase their vital roles. Discover diverse plants, including floating wonders, carnivorous delights, and slow growers, promising an enchanting journey for all visitors.

The park's design and operations reflect our dedication to environmental protection, ensuring guests enjoy nature's beauty while learning about wildlife conservation.

Dr. Walid Shaaban, CEO of Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, expressed his excitement: "The upcoming attraction promises an unparalleled experience. Visitors will encounter butterflies dancing around them, tiny creatures unveiling their stories, and rare plants waiting to be discovered. This park aims to provide a comprehensive experience, educating visitors about these creatures' critical roles in the ecosystem. Imagine a world without them—our ecosystem would collapse. We're thrilled to educate and inspire visitors through this unique exploration of nature's marvels."

Dr. Walid added, "Aligned with the UAE government's vision of 2030 green initiative, we're committed to leading in green tourism, making a positive impact with every step."

World Butterfly Park also features aquatic life, including fish, and emphasizes the symbiotic harmony of this hidden world. Engaging interactive educational displays throughout the park will help guests understand these creatures' habitats, behaviours, and threats they face.

A primary focus of the World Butterfly Park is to educate visitors on how everysmall positive action can make difference to nature preservation. Through informative sessions and guided tours, guests will learn about sustainable practices and their role in protecting our environment.

For more details and updates on the grand opening of the World Butterfly Park, follow Emirates Park Zoo & Resort on social media and visit www.emiratespark.ae.

About Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort in Abu Dhabi, globally acclaimed for its wildlife haven, is a unique attraction. Holding prestigious awards such as best zoo operator in the Middle East and full institutional memberships such as WAZA (The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AZA (The Association of Zoos & Aquariums), the facility seamlessly integrates a zoo, resort, veterinary clinic, retail store, restaurant, cafe, catering, and pet hotel. The visitors can witness around 250 species, comprising 1,125 fascinating animals, ranging from majestic mammals, diverse birds, and intriguing reptiles to enchanting aquatic life. From mighty elephants to tiny wonders like snails, the collection offers a diverse and captivating experience. The diverse animal encounters such as breakfast with giraffes, lunch with big cats and dinner with majestic elephants, each encounter is uniquely tailored to visitors' delight. Last but not least, guests engage in conservation education through interactive exhibits, guided tours, and educational programs, ensuring a memorable retreat. Promoting animal welfare awareness and actively engaging in conservation research to safeguard wildlife at the zoo is at the heart of our mission. Explore the wonders of nature and wildlife at your convenience throughout the week from 9 AM to 9 PM.

