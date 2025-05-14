Agreement will contribute to the transformation of financial services, travel and tourism in the Kingdom

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Emirates NBD, the leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has signed a partnership agreement with VFS Global — the world's largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist — to offer consumers across the Kingdom access to exclusive benefits.

The agreement was signed by Ghassan Najmeddin, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NDB KSA, and Sumanth Kapoor, Business Head, KSA and Bahrain, VFS Global, in the presence of a selection of senior executives from both parties.

Emirates NBD will serve as VFS Global’s primary banking partner in the Kingdom and will leverage VFS Global’s expansive presence in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to operate touchpoints, providing customers payment opportunities along with ATM facilities, within VFS Global’s premises — underlining Emirates NBD’s commitment to support Saudi Arabia into becoming a leading travel, investment, tourism and financial services hub.

In line with Vision 2030, the agreement will accelerate the digital transformation of financial services in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, advancing the growth and development of the Kingdom’s financial services, travel and tourism sectors, thereby, providing Saudi citizens, and residents with greater, seamless access to quality offerings and experiences.

Naser Yousef, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates NBD KSA, said: “At Emirates NBD, we are committed to delivering customer-centric financial solutions that meet evolving needs. As travel becomes more accessible, our partnership with VFS Global aims to enhance banking, and travel experiences for Saudi nationals and residents, making their journeys more rewarding.”

Ghassan Najmeddin, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD KSA, said: “With more people in Saudi Arabia traveling abroad, we are committed to providing seamless integrated solutions. Our partnership with VFS Global enhances access to exclusive benefits, ensuring a superior experience for affluent customers.”

Sumanth Kapoor, Business Head, KSA and Bahrain, VFS Global, said: “VFS Global is deepening its connections within Saudi Arabia, a key market for us and one where we have operated for over two decades. It has been our constant endeavor to bring our customers comfort, convenience, and benefits through every service we provide, and partnering with Emirates NBD, another key player in its own sector, allows us to innovate and enhance customer experiences while supporting Vision 2030 goals.”

ABOUT EMIRATES NBD:

Emirates NBD – Saudi Arabia was established in 2004 as the first UAE-based bank to operate in the Kingdom. Today, with 21 branches across 10 major cities in the Kingdom, the bank offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Retail Banking, Private Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury services, all available through our network of branches and a variety of digital platforms like Emirates NBD X Mobile App, Online Banking and businessONLINE. The bank’s operations align closely with Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing its commitment to the Kingdom’s economic development.

About VFS global

As the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 68 client governments. Operating over 3,500 Application Centres in 158 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 307 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation.