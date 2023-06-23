Awarded ‘Middle East’s Best for Digital’ for leadership in digital banking innovation



Bank also named ‘Best Domestic Private Bank’ for world class investment advisory services in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, won four major recognitions by Euromoney affirming the bank’s status as a digital banking leader among its peers in the region.

Emirates NBD was awarded ‘Best Bank in the Middle East’ and ‘Best Bank in the UAE’, at the Euromoney Excellence Awards 2023 in recognition of its solid financial and operational performance in the past year and for its continuous focus on product and service innovation to create a frictionless customer experience, further reinforcing Emirates NBD’s standing as the bank of choice for customers, employees and shareholders.

The bank was also lauded for its strides in the digitisation of banking services within the UAE and wider region and named ‘Middle East’s Best for Digital’ at the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023. Emirates NBD holds a solid track record of pioneering several first-to-market innovations and digital-first banking solutions focussed on delivering a seamless and superior customer experience. Adoption of the bank’s digital products and services continued to ramp up through 2022, with 84% of customers becoming digitally active and contactless payments increasing rapidly accounting for about 95% of all point-of-sale transactions. An enhanced version of the bank’s mobile app ‘ENBD X’ was also launched to deliver a new standard in customer experience.

Acknowledging the bank’s capabilities in Wealth Management and Private Banking in the UAE, Emirates NBD also received the award for ‘Best Domestic Private Bank’. Providing clients world class investment advisory services on par with international standards, Emirates NBD Wealth Management offers its customers the value-added advantage of in-depth knowledge of the region.

Commenting on the win, Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Emirates NBD said, “We are pleased to be awarded with four prestigious titles at this year’s Euromoney Excellence Awards and Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards. This recognition is testament to the tireless efforts of our management team and employees for the last 60 years in ensuring that Emirates NBD continues to lead the way for the region’s banking sector in customer experience, digital innovation, and corporate and social responsibility. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to all our valued shareholders and customers whose patronage and support helps us continue to achieve these distinctions.”

Shayne Nelson, Group CEO at Emirates NBD said: “Winning these four prestigious industry awards is yet another proud moment for Emirates NBD, following our record financial performance over the last year. It reinforces our position as industry leaders, underpinned by our commitment to innovation, financial excellence and above all, our customers. Looking forward, we are now very well positioned to continue enabling our customers’ success especially by offering them the best digital banking solutions. In doing so, we will also carry forward Emirates NBD’s proud legacy of supporting Dubai’s remarkable growth and innovation story, and that of our nation too just like we have over the last 60 years.”

The prestigious recognition at the Euromoney Award for Excellence and Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023 is the latest in a series of accolades received by the bank. Emirates NBD was named ‘Best Bank in the UAE’ by Global Finance World’s Best Banks 2022 Awards and was also ranked as a Market Leader in Corporate Banking, ESG and Investment Banking categories and as Highly Regarded in the Digital Solutions category within Euromoney Market Leaders in 2022.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 31st March 2023, total assets were AED 782 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 213 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 874 branches and 4,144 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and is an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

