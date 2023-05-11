Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has launched the new Emarati Absher Business Account designed exclusively to provide a comprehensive suite of premium banking solutions for Emarati start-ups in the UAE.

The new business banking proposition aligns itself with the UAE’s strategy to support small and medium-sized businesses owned by citizens through special support programmes and initiatives.

Going beyond essential business banking services, the Emarati Absher Business Account is created to support start-ups in their initial phase with no minimum balance requirement for the first six months, instant account opening with one of the lowest monthly average balance requirements in the business banking sector, invitations to exclusive networking events and workshops, a dedicated team of Emarati relationship managers, and free upgrades to premium packages. This account is available exclusively to Emarati owned businesses with an incorporation date of six months or less.

Account holders will also be able to bank anywhere anytime with access to the state-of-the-art cash management platform ‘businessONLINE’ with no additional charges.

Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, commented: “We continue to empower Emarati start-up entrepreneurs with carefully curated solutions that make banking easy and help them expand within emerging markets. We recognise the value of Emarati business owners in driving economic growth and taking the UAE’s entrepreneurial mandate to the next level. As a bank of choice for UAE nationals and a key driver of Shariah-compliant banking solutions for SMEs in the country, we continue to exceed expectations in terms of empowering the most significant pillars of the UAE economy.”