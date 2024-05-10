Dubai - Bain & Company is proud to announce that it has been named the number one company on LinkedIn’s Top Companies 2024 list in the United Arab Emirates. This prestigious recognition highlights the firm’s continued commitment to fostering an environment where employees can thrive and grow their careers.

LinkedIn’s annual ranking is derived from a comprehensive analysis of data from the platform, focusing on factors that contribute to career progression such as promotion rates, skill development, and employment stability. The list is a testament to the companies that not only attract top talent but are also leaders in retaining their workforce through an ever-evolving corporate landscape.

This year, Bain & Company has distinguished itself by prioritizing investments in employee experiences, particularly in areas such as AI proficiency and flexible working arrangements. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to support the professional growth of our employees amidst the dynamic changes in today’s global market.

“Being recognized as the top company on LinkedIn’s prestigious list is a clear reflection of our deep commitment to our people and our culture,” said Tom De Waele, Managing Partner for Bain & Company in the Middle East. “We believe in nurturing our talent and providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive and grow in the workplace. This honor from LinkedIn is not just an accolade—it’s a reminder of what we can achieve together as a team.”

Bain & Company has earned recognition around the world as a great place to work. The firm ranked #1 on Glassdoor's list of 100 Best Places to Work in 2024. The firm also received the number one spot on each of Vault’s 2024 consulting rankings in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC) for the second year in a row in 2024.

As Bain & Company continues to set the standard for excellence in the workplace, the firm remains dedicated to the development and satisfaction of its employees, ensuring that they have every opportunity to achieve their professional goals.



