Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the leading digital bank in the UAE, proudly received the “Digital Journey Disruptor” award at the Mastercard MENA East Business Forum. This award is a testament to the success of Mbank’s efforts to integrate emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning, and the Internet of Things, among others, that are being implemented in its systems to create business models which are redefining customer experiences, transforming banking norms, and revolutionizing the banking industry.

Since its inception, Al Maryah Community Bank established strategic partnerships and embraced the latest technologies and banking-related systems and trends, including the utilization of data analytics and insights to personalize experiences, presenting value-added services to its customers. As a result, Mbank was the first bank in the world to receive the prestigious “International Digital Customer Experience” certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI), a globally renowned accreditation body, for delivering the highest levels of digital customer service excellence through its world-class self-service banking platforms.

Al Maryah Community Bank’s business model challenges the traditional banking model, fostering a culture of innovation and agility. Its infrastructure is flexible, scalable, robust, and most importantly, secure to support the implementation of innovative digital initiatives. Mbank caters to the community, and that is why customers are at the heart of its business, and understanding their needs, preferences, and pain points is of utmost importance. Mbank staff is recruited from the highest caliber of experienced local professionals who understand the UAE banking industry very well and foster a spirit of continuous learning to create seamless and engaging customer journeys across various touchpoints and provide the highest standards of customer service.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, commented: “The ‘Digital Journey Disruptor’ award is one of the greatest awards we have won so far, and we are thrilled to have received it. Our journey at Al Maryah Community Bank is truly a disruptive one, but we surely did enjoy revolutionizing the banking industry. It is an ongoing process that requires continuous innovation, adaptability, and a customer-centric approach. With our customers placed at the center of what we do, we promise to stay agile, embrace change, and challenge the status quo to continue disrupting the digital journey”.

He added: “I would like to thank the Mbank team for their hard work and dedication in making all of this possible, our customers for their continuous trust in our capabilities, and finally the Mastercard team for recognizing our efforts and granting us this prestigious award”.

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Vice President and Country Business Development Lead, UAE & Oman, Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we are committed to harnessing the power of partnerships with innovative local ecosystem players to advance digital transformation in the markets we serve. With its pioneering and impactful solutions, we are pleased to recognize Mbank with our Mastercard MENA East ‘Digital Journey Disruptor’ award. We are delighted to support the bank on its growth journey and look forward to jointly achieving even greater heights as we support the UAE’s digital transformation journey.”

Al Maryah Community Bank, UAE’s first fully integrated Digital Bank offers an omnichannel experience to individual consumers and small businesses.

Al Maryah Community Bank is a specialized bank, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community; UAE Nationals, Residents, and Businesses (SMEs and Corporates), in line with the vision of the UAE leaders in supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a futuristic culture by employing forward-thinking concepts driven by innovation and technology.