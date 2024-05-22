The 5-Year Sukuk is expected to carry a 5.431 per cent profit rate per annum, at a spread of 100 bps over US Treasuries

The USD Sustainability Sukuk benefitted from robust demand from SRI- mandated investors

Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the successful pricing of its USD 750 million first ever Sustainability Sukuk, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s sustainable journey, and Islamic finance industry.

This is the first Sustainability Sukuk issued out of the UAE following the release of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Guidance on Green, Social & Sustainability Sukuk in April 2024.

The 5-Year issue witnessed robust demand from investors across different regions and was oversubscribed 2.8 times. The strong order book, which exceeded USD 2.10 billion, allowed the bank to tighten the profit rate to 5.431 per cent per annum, at a spread of 100 basis points over 5 Year US treasuries. This Sustainability Sukuk was issued in line with Emirates NBD Group’s Sustainable Finance Framework and in compliance with Shariah rules and principles as determined by Emirates Islamic’s Internal Shariah Supervision Committee.

Farid Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic said: “Emirates Islamic is pleased to launch our first ever 5-Year USD 750 million Sustainability Sukuk, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable Islamic financing. In line with its vision to be the pioneering Shariah-compliant bank for customers, people, and communities, Emirates Islamic is committed to reducing its environmental impact, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050. We remain committed to promoting sustainable Islamic finance and supporting and guiding our clients in making sustainable financial decisions, reinforcing our dedication to building a more sustainable future.”

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic added: “We are proud to conclude our first ever sustainability Sukuk, marking a significant milestone in our Group wide sustainability journey. As one of the leading Shariah compliant banks in the UAE, Emirates Islamic remains committed to addressing climate change by offering customers sustainable Islamic solutions that prioritise the environment and support a low-carbon economy.

The bank has always embraced sustainability as a core strategic pillar, along with providing customers with the best experience and superior banking solutions. The announcement also contributes to the Emirates NBD Group-wide sustainability efforts as a signatory of the UAE Banking Federation pledge to mobilise AED 1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030.”

Vijay Bains, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD said: “The issuance of our first Sustainability Sukuk exemplifies our ongoing commitment to introducing tailored and innovative ESG-linked financial solutions that will drive the global shift towards a sustainable economy. It also strengthens the Group’s commitment to becoming industry leaders in sustainable finance.”

Emirates NBD Capital and Standard Chartered Bank were Joint Global Coordinators, along with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners. Emirates NBD Capital acted as sole Sustainability Structuring Agent.

The Emirates NBD Group has been part of the Working Group that contributed to the labelled Sukuk Guidance and efforts led by ICMA, IsDB and LSEG along key global stakeholders.

In 2023, the bank celebrated a first in UAE banking history, reinforcing its commitment to deepening and promoting liquidity in the local currency Sukuk market, by issuing an AED 1 billion public Sukuk. This unique three-year offering was oversubscribed 2.5 times, highlighting the strength of the dirham Sukuk market, and emphasising confidence in the local currency market from global Shariah-compliant investors.

-Ends-

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is one of the fastest growing banks in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 219 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. In 2023, Emirates Islamic was awarded the ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award at The Banker Islamic Banking Awards for its AED 1 billion dirham-denominated sukuk, the first such dirham sukuk issuance by a UAE bank.

The bank also won ‘Best Islamic Real Estate Deal’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023 for facilitating a real estate financing deal for a leading Dubai-based conglomerate.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

Asda’a bcw

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: ei@bm.com