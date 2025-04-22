Continuing its success story from 2024, Emirates Islamic reported a record quarterly net profit of AED 1 billion for Q1 2025, a 24% year-on-year increase. With continued positive business sentiment in the UAE, both funded and non-funded income increased during the quarter, driving total income 8% higher, to reach AED 1.45 billion in Q1 2025.

Key Highlights – Q1 2025

Strong operating performance on higher funded and non-funded income

Total income up 8% y-o-y driven by higher funded and non-funded income

up 8% y-o-y driven by higher funded and non-funded income Expenses increased by 15% y-o-y as Emirates Islamic continues to invest to drive growth

increased by 15% y-o-y as Emirates Islamic continues to invest to drive growth Impairment Allowances credit of AED 169 million due to strong recoveries

of AED 169 million due to strong recoveries Operating profit improved 5% y-o-y

improved 5% y-o-y Net profit increased to a record AED 1 billion, up by 24%

increased to a record AED 1 billion, up by 24% Net profit margin very healthy at 3.85%

very healthy at 3.85% Strong capital and liquidity combined with a healthy deposit mix enables the Bank to continue supporting customers

Total assets increased by 11% to AED 123 billion during first quarter of 2025

increased by 11% to AED 123 billion during first quarter of 2025 Customer financing increased by 7% to AED 75 billion during first quarter of 2025

increased by 7% to AED 75 billion during first quarter of 2025 Customer deposits increased by 8% to AED 83 billion in Q1 2025 with Current Account and Savings Account balances at a very healthy 71% of total deposits

increased by 8% to AED 83 billion in Q1 2025 with Current Account and Savings Account balances at a very healthy 71% of total deposits Credit Quality: Non-performing financing ratio improved to 4% with strong coverage ratio at 146%

Non-performing financing ratio improved to 4% with strong coverage ratio at 146% Capital: Tier 1 ratio of 17.8% and 18.9% Capital adequacy ratio reflects Bank’s extremely strong capital position

Tier 1 ratio of 17.8% and 18.9% Capital adequacy ratio reflects Bank’s extremely strong capital position Headline Financing to Deposit ratio at 91%, reflects continued healthy liquidity in the UAE

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae