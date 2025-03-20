Dubai, UAE: Emirates anticipates busy weekends ahead of and during the Eid Al Fitr holiday with heavy traveller volumes departing from and arriving to Dubai. The busiest time for departures in Terminal 3 will be on the 28 and 29 March, and on the 5 and 6 April, with more than 80,000 daily customers making their way abroad for their spring break holidays.

With expected traffic congestion around Terminal 3 entrances, Emirates urges customers departing from Dubai to build in extra time for their journeys to avoid potential delays.

Passengers should arrive at the airport up to 3 hours before their flight and take note of their boarding times to ensure they reach the departure gate on time without delay.

Customers can use the broad range of check-in options available to them including online check in on emirates.com or the Emirates App open 48 hours before their departure; Emirates City Check in and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place from 24 hours up to 4 hours before departure, except for customers travelling to the US; book a home check-in from their residence or hotel; use the airline’s convenient check-in kiosks and baggage drop facilities in Terminal 3 and mobile check-in ports located throughout the terminal. Customers travelling from the northern Emirates can check in at the Ajman Central Bus Terminal from 24 hours up to 4 hours before their flight.

Customers can also drop off their luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge or check in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US. This allows them to proceed directly to immigration or Smart Tunnel for seamless processing.

Customers should clear passport control and security 90 minutes before departure and are advised to reach their gate no later than 60 minutes before their flight if booked in Premium Economy or Economy Class, and 45 minutes before departure if venturing in First or Business Class. Boarding gates will close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late, Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.