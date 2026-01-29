This achievement is a testament to the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of a safe workplace

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - elm, a leader in digital solutions and information technology services in Saudi Arabia, received the Institutional Excellence Award in the Occupational Health and Safety category for Large and Mega Enterprises 2025. The recognition was awarded during the Labour Award, one of the national initiatives launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, following elm’s achievement of 100 per cent compliance with the requirements of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health. The company’s dedication to implementing the highest national standards in this field is evident through the achievement of this milestone.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, Official Spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at elm, emphasised that the Labour Award is one of the most significant national initiatives, honouring top private sector companies and encouraging best practices in the workplace. He further stated that elm’s achievement of full compliance with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health regulations demonstrates the company’s strong adherence to approved standards and its ongoing commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of its employees.

Al-Arifi further added that this recognition is the result of elm's teams’ efforts to adopt best practices and strengthen a culture of safety, especially the Corporate Planning & Enablement Group. He also emphasised that employees actively participated in the evaluation and survey processes, which were vital to receiving this award, further demonstrating elm’s commitment to fostering a safe and motivating workplace.

elm’s constant dedication to creating a safe and motivating workplace, underpinned by best practices in occupational health and safety, led to the achievement of this award. This aligns with the goals of the National Strategic Program of Safety and Occupational Health, which seeks to improve safety standards across diverse workplaces and foster a culture of prevention in private-sector organisations.

This recognition reflects an integrated institutional effort across the company, with all relevant teams helping to maintain commitment to occupational safety and health regulations, enhance internal awareness, and establish precise systems and processes. It also highlights employees’ active participation in the survey and evaluation processes, as well as the internal communications campaign implemented in September 2025, which was key to the company’s qualification for this national competition.

This achievement is a testament to the trust and appreciation government partners have placed in elm, as well as to the alignment of both parties’ strategic objectives. Moreover, this has been a key factor in efficiently implementing projects and providing constant support throughout all stages. elm strives to advance its efforts to prioritise occupational safety and health standards as an integral component of its organisational culture.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com