Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Elite Agro Projects (EAP), a subsidiary of Yas Holding’s agriculture division, Elite Agro (EAG), and specialist agriculture and farm-related construction company, announces its participation at Saudi Agriculture, taking place from 17- 20 October 2022 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Participating in the region’s largest exhibition for the agriculture sector, Elite Agro Projects will highlight its latest innovative agricultural solutions, including its custom-built farming facilities, top-of-the-line farming equipment, irrigation systems, greenhouses, turnkey solutions and other farm infrastructure.

EAG Division CEO Dr. Abdulmonem Almarzooqi, said: “We are excited to be taking part in one of the most prestigious events dedicated to the agriculture industry in the region. Elite Agro Projects, in collaboration with our wider Division Elite Agro, is synonymous with smart farming. We partner with cultivators to design and implement customised farming facilities and solutions that put innovative technologies and sustainable farming practices at the forefront. Our aim is to support the development of economically viable farms that are profitable and also reduce their impact on the environment, while contributing to regional food security. Saudi Agriculture is an ideal platform for us to showcase these solutions to new stakeholders, key customers and partners, and we look forward to meeting them throughout the event.”

At this year’s Saudi Agriculture, EAP will highlight its full farm-to-table offering. From the construction of farms and implementation of innovative technologies and sustainable farming practice6s to the packaging and distribution of produce, EAP will show how it is committed to developing sustainable farms and advanced customised agri-tech solutions, all of which serve to optimise yield and minimise the use of water, fertiliser and other precious resources.

As part of its extensive service offering, EAP provides customised, state-of-the-art greenhouses construction in addition to full turn key solutions. From the design and conception through to the execution and maintenance, it offers a range of styles– ventilation solutions, fan and pad cooling systems, retractable roof options, thermal screening and fogging systems – to ensure farming is profitable in challenging climates.

The 39th edition of Saudi Agriculture will showcase our leading technologies and solutions, cutting-edge engineering, and innovations across agriculture, food, aquaculture, packing and agro-industry. Bringing together key players from across the industry alongside EAP, the event will provide an exclusive platform to network and learn about the latest trends and innovations shaping the industry.

Elite Agro (EAG), a Division of the prominent Abu Dhabi investment group, Yas Holding, is committed to providing an integrated food and agriculture ecosystem in support of a food-secure future in the UAE and beyond. As a leading international producer and distributor of fresh produce with a presence across the UAE, GCC, Serbia, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Morocco, and Egypt, its subsidiary operating companies, and 360o approach provide an integrated agriculture value chain from construction to production and from management to retail. By adopting innovative ag-tech solutions to enable sustainable growing practices, EAG helps farms across the world optimize yield and minimize the use of the world’s precious resources.

