NGUH is a state-of-the-art medical institution. In 2023, Newsweek ranked St Thomas’ Hospital as the 1st Best Hospital in the UK, with Guy’s Hospital ranking 4th; and the Royal Brompton Hospital ranked 10th in the Top Specialised Hospitals in Cardiology in the World.

Elevate Capital, a leading healthcare investment firm, is thrilled to announce the successful execution of a significant agreement with Guys' and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust for the development of clinical governance at New Giza University Hospital (NGUH). The historic signing ceremony took place at the esteemed Arab Health event in Dubai and was graced by the presence of HE. Prof. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Minister of Health and Population in Egypt.

The key signatories on this landmark contract included Professor Dr. Sameh Farid, Ex-minister of Health & Population of Egypt and President of New Giza University, and Mr. Lawrence Tallon, Deputy Chief Executive – Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Representing Elevate Capital were Dr. Tarek Moharram, Group CEO of Elevate and Founder of Elevate Hospital Group, and Mr. Omar Yasser Abdel Kader, CEO of Elevate Hospital Group.

Representing Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust were Mr. David Shrimpton, Managing Director - Guys' and St. Thomas' Specialist Care, and Ms Vanessa Reeve, Head of Guy’s and St Thomas’ Consulting.

Mr. Omar Abdelkader, the CEO of Elevate Hospital Group, shared his thoughts on this groundbreaking collaboration, stating, "At Elevate, we believe that the future of healthcare lies in transformative partnerships and cutting-edge solutions. The alliance with Guys' and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust not only underscores our dedication to elevating healthcare standards but also reflects our commitment to delivering excellence. Together, we embark on a journey to redefine medical care at New Giza University Hospital, ensuring a healthier and brighter future for the people of Egypt."

Dr. Tarek Moharram, Group CEO of Elevate Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaborative venture, stating, "This agreement is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare standards. By partnering with Guys' and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, we aim to create a world-class healthcare facility at New Giza University Hospital, ultimately providing exceptional care to the people of Egypt and the region."

Professor Dr. Sameh Farid also stated, "In the pursuit of advancing healthcare, we recognize that every partnership has the potential to be a catalyst for positive change. The collaboration between New Giza University Hospital, Elevate Capital, and Guys' and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust exemplifies our collective commitment to building a healthier future for the people of Egypt – a future defined by compassion, expertise, and unparalleled medical care."

This collaboration marks a significant stride toward elevating healthcare standards in Egypt, and Elevate Capital extends heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated teams at Elevate Hospital Group and Guys' and St Thomas' Consulting for their unwavering commitment to steering this transformative journey toward healthcare excellence.

The signing ceremony, held at the Arab Health in Dubai, symbolizes a promising partnership aimed at creating a world-class healthcare facility that will positively impact the lives of countless individuals.

Elevate Capital remains committed to fostering innovative solutions and strategic collaborations that contribute to the advancement of healthcare globally.

New Giza University Hospital is expected to commence operation as of Q4 2024.