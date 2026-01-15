The Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling and Concentrates (ElSebaie) is taking part in the Egyptian trade mission organized by the Food Industries Export Council to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from January 12 to 17, aiming to expand the presence of Egyptian food products in West African markets and open new export channels for locally manufactured goods.

Exploring the Ivorian market and consumer trends

Eng. Ahmed ElSebaie, General Manager of the Egyptian Swiss Group, said the company’s participation is focused on gaining a deep understanding of the Ivorian market. He explained that field visits included major supermarket chains and wholesale markets, providing a clear picture of product offerings and price segments, ranging from economy to mid-range and premium categories.

During the mission, ElSebaie met with Egypt’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, Sherif Seif, who praised the strong Egyptian presence and the competitive products showcased by the group. The ambassador pledged further cooperation to connect Egyptian companies with trade opportunities, facilitate market entry, and help remove any obstacles facing Egyptian exporters in Côte d’Ivoire.

ElSebaie added that the Egyptian Swiss team focused on mapping competitors and their countries of origin, analyzing packaging formats and their suitability for local consumer preferences, as well as tracking actual consumption patterns. This will enable the company to better tailor its pasta, flour and food concentrate products to the Ivorian market.

Côte d’Ivoire as Egypt’s gateway to West Africa

ElSebaie said Côte d’Ivoire represents one of the largest markets in West Africa and a strategic gateway to the region, thanks to its strong consumption levels and well-developed distribution networks. Having a presence in Abidjan gives Egyptian products access to a broader regional market within the West African Economic and Monetary Union, making this mission a key launchpad for wider African expansion.

He noted that the group’s participation aligns with its broader strategy to strengthen its footprint across Africa, benefiting from rapid population growth, rising demand for food products, and Egypt’s competitive advantages in terms of quality and cost.

Trade missions as a practical export tool

ElSebaie emphasized that the export council’s trade missions significantly reduce export risks, as they are preceded by preparatory visits that allow companies to directly assess prices, margins and consumer behavior, rather than relying on theoretical data or intermediaries. This helps exporters build more realistic pricing, packaging and distribution strategies.

Through this participation, the group aims to reinforce the “Made in Egypt” brand across African markets and integrate Egyptian products into sustainable regional supply chains.

New partnerships and export deals

ElSebaie said the coming days will see an intensification of meetings with local importers and distributors in Abidjan, paving the way for new commercial partnerships and export contracts that will support the group’s export growth and strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional hub for food industries in Africa.

Strong export footprint

The Egyptian Swiss Group accounts for 15% of Egypt’s flour exports and 10% of its pasta exports, making it one of the country’s leading players in this vital export sector.

An integrated industrial base

Founded in 1995, the Egyptian Swiss Group is one of Egypt’s leading industrial players in pasta, milling and food concentrates, with investments exceeding EGP 5 billion. Its integrated production platform includes a pasta factory with a capacity of 8,000 tons per month, two mills producing 30,000 tons of flour per month, a tomato paste plant with 3,000 tons per month, and wheat silos with a storage capacity of 50,000 tons, employing more than 700 workers.

Exports to more than 50 countries

The group’s annual revenues exceed EGP 5 billion, with exports surpassing USD 50 million to more than 50 countries. Over 80% of its output is shipped to markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States, supported by international quality certifications and global standards compliance.