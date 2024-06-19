Constructed to the highest global standards by a joint venture comprising Arab Contractors, Hassan Allam Construction, Orascom Construction, and Metito.

The New Delta Irrigation Water Treatment Plant, constructed by a joint venture comprising Orascom Construction, Hassan Allam Construction, Arab Contractors, and Metito, under mandate from the Ministry of Defence - Armed Forces Engineering Authority, is declared the world's largest water treatment facility by the Guinness World Records (GWR). The plant secured four GWR global records including; the world's largest water treatment facility, the most capacious and operationally robust water treatment plant, the largest area for epoxy coating in structures, and the biggest sludge treatment plant globally.

These accolades were celebrated in an official ceremony attended by representatives from the JV companies; Hassan Allam Construction, Arab Contractors, Orascom Construction, and Metito, as well as government officials including: Dr. Hani Sweilem, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation; Major General Ahmed Al-Azzazi, Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces: Mohamed El Dahshoury, CEO of Hassan Allam Construction; Karim Madwar, CEO of Metito Egypt and Managing Director Metito Africa; Hossam El Reefy, Senior Vice President of Arab Contractors; Ihab Mehawed, Managing Director Orascom Construction.

The plant has a remarkable production capacity of 7.5 million m3/day of agricultural drainage water which plays a crucial role in the reclamation and development of 2 million acres in the western Delta region. Spanning an expansive area exceeding 320,000m2, the plant operates at an impressive capacity of 86.8 m3/second and boasts a substantial sludge treatment capability of 670.01 kg/s. This project stands as one of the most significant sustainability initiatives worldwide, incorporating state-of-the-art sustainable technologies and solutions. Completed within a record-setting time of 24 months, the plant serves as a pivotal component of Egypt's national water resources plan, aiming to ensure water security for the country and foster prosperity and sustainability for future generations.

Karim Madwar, CEO Metito Egypt and Managing Director Metito Africa, said: "We are thrilled with Egypt's concerted efforts to expand water treatment and desalination projects and proud to have secured these Guinness World Records. The New Delta mega project, the largest of its kind in the world, is a milestone in Metito's history, which spans more than 65 years and includes numerous iconic national projects in Egypt and around the world. Such records also represent a strong testament to Egypt and its leaders' commitment to sustainability in infrastructure, which represents a significant leap towards a more prosperous future. This aligns with the Egyptian national strategy to expand agricultural areas in the Western Desert region, enhance agricultural crop productivity to achieve self-sufficiency, and protect the environment by relying on advanced technologies and water management solutions.”

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding , stated, " We are honoured to have achieved four global Guinness World Records for the New Delta Irrigation Water Treatment Plant. This accomplishment underscores the capability of Egyptian national companies to undertake large-scale projects that drive prosperity and ensure sustainability for future generations. " He added, " The significance of this facility lies in its pivotal role in reclaiming agricultural lands and constructing new urban communities in the Delta region, expanding both agricultural and population areas in the country. Our contribution to this project reflects our ongoing commitment to national development and our strategic vision, which has been realized through the successful implementation of numerous infrastructure and sustainability projects over the years."

Ahmed El-Assar, CEO of Arab Contractors Company, stated: "The New Delta Irrigation Water Treatment Plant is a new achievement added to the record of mega projects implemented by Arab Contractors Company in alliance with Egyptian national companies. It is truly a matter of pride that we have successfully built the world's largest water treatment plant entirely with 100% Egyptian labor, and we were able to finish the project in a record time.." He added: "The New Delta Plant treats 7.5 million cubic meters of agricultural wastewater daily, coming from the Old Delta after being transported through a 174-kilometer-long canal, which is considered the largest artificial river in the world located in the middle of Egypt's Western Desert. It aims to reclaim 2.2 million feddans. Despite the enormity and complexity of the project, it was successfully delivered in just 24 months. The New Delta Irrigation Water Treatment Plant project is a comprehensive developmental model of strategic importance and is part of the national priorities that Egypt gives to investment in the agricultural sector, considering it a top national security issue. It also represents significant support for the Egyptian economy."

Osama Bishai, CEO - Orascom Construction added “This achievement underscores Orascom Construction's dedication to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions, and our leadership in the water sector which includes a treatment and desalination capacity of 17 million m³/day in Egypt and the Middle East. This project is the second of our projects to receive international recognition as one of the largest in the world which showcases our commitment to sustainability and also sets a benchmark for future infrastructure projects. Our collaborative efforts on high-profile projects, such as the New Delta Water Treatment Plant, not only enhance Egypt's infrastructure but also serve as an example of how the use of advanced technologies can effectively tackle significant environmental challenges.”

This GWR recognition for the New Delta Irrigation Water Treatment Plant further highlights Egypt's efforts in sustainable water resource management and its dedication to building an eco-friendlier future that guarantees prosperity and water security for the upcoming generations and a holistic approach to water management, economic progress, and community welfare.

