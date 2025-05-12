Kuwait: Advanced Technology Company (ATC), the leading provider of comprehensive healthcare and environmental solutions for both the public and private sectors, held its Annual and Extraordinary General Assembly for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

During the meeting, shareholders approved all items on the agenda, including the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute bonus shares at a rate of 20% of the issued and paid-up capital, in a move that reflects shareholders' confidence in the company’s future strategy.

In 2024, ATC achieved a notable growth of 6.3% in total revenues, reaching KD 179.2 million, compared to KD 168.6 million in 2023. Recurring revenues—which include maintenance services and medical supplies—also grew by 4% year-on-year, reaching KD 109.2 million, reflecting the company’s stable and efficient operational performance.

The healthcare services sector, launched in 2023, contributed KD 30 million, representing 16.8% of total revenues, underscoring the sector’s strategic importance and significant growth potential on the long-term.

Regarding profitability, net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company reached KD 0.7 million in 2024, with earnings per share standing at 4.69 fils.

Strategic Healthcare Projects Underway

ATC continues to execute several major projects in the healthcare infrastructure sector, most notably Al-Sabah Hospital and the Kuwait Cancer Control Center, both expected to be completed in 2025. The successful completion of the New Maternity Hospital project in 2024 marked a significant addition to the country’s healthcare system and supported national efforts to enhance and expand medical infrastructure.

A Forward-Looking Vision Driven by Innovation and Growth

ATC is advancing an ambitious growth strategy aimed at accelerating development within the healthcare sector, with a strong emphasis on innovation and the cultivation of strategic partnerships both locally and internationally. Through these efforts, the company continues to strengthen its market leadership in Kuwait while delivering added value to shareholders by offering cutting-edge solutions aligned with the evolving demands of a modern healthcare system.

About Advanced Technology Company (ATC)

Established in 1981, Advanced Technology Company (ATC) has become a significant player in the medical sector, delivering and servicing medical equipment and supplies in Kuwait for over 43 years. ATC maintains strategic partnerships with over 350 global healthcare brands, providing products and integrated solutions that meet the demands of a modern healthcare ecosystem. The company operates across key sectors including diagnostic imaging systems, lifecare solutions and health facility infrastructure, laboratory environmental management and automation, medical and surgical solutions, pharmaceuticals, healthcare manpower services, homecare services, and dental solutions.