Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: “Areeb Capital”, a prominent real estate fund management company, announced signing a new financing agreement with the “Saudi National Bank” (SNB) worth SAR 5.8 billion. This agreement will enhance the company's financing capabilities for its ambitious investment projects in the Saudi real estate market.

This agreement represents a strategic step that supports the company's efforts to expand its investment portfolio and develop innovative real estate projects that meet the local market's needs, contributing to lucrative returns for investors and strengthening its status as a leading asset management company in the real estate funds sector.

“Areeb Capital” affirmed that the deal reflects the confidence of prominent banks in the Kingdom, led by the “Saudi National Bank”, in its efficient performance and ability to manage and implement remarkable investment projects, particularly in emerging real estate sectors.

Headquartered in Riyadh, “Areeb Capital” is a leading real estate asset management company with assets under management exceeding SAR 20 billion. Regulated by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 30-08119), the company aims to provide innovative investment solutions that contribute to developing the real estate sector in the Kingdom.

About “Areeb Capital”

“Areeb Capital” is a specialized asset management company focused on providing innovative real estate investment solutions and products with a global approach. The company targets institutions, family businesses, and high-net-worth individuals, offering Sharia-compliant investment opportunities based on a deep understanding of client needs and risk factors.

The company's headquarters are in Riyadh. It is regulated and supervised by the Saudi Capital Market Authority under License No. 30-08119.