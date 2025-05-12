Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality dairy and food products, is participating in the Saudi Food Show 2025, held from May 12–14 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre.

SADAFCO will welcome visitors at Booth [#C4-2], where it will showcase key products and connect with clients, partners, and industry leaders in the Kingdom’s premier F&B trade environment.

“Saudi Arabia’s food landscape is moving fast — and so are we,” said Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO. “Our goal is not only to deliver trusted products, but to play a central role in shaping the future of food in the Kingdom. Events like the Saudi Food Show allow us to listen, lead, and grow alongside our partners.”

In line with Vision 2030, SADAFCO continues to strengthen its local presence and future-ready operations. Key recent developments include:

On top of the SAR 130 million investment in the new ice cream factory, which opened in 2021, we have now invested another SAR 20 million to expand capacity and product variety.

A strategic digital transformation partnership with SAP and NTT DATA to modernize operations and enhance efficiency.

A long-term sustainability roadmap, including a zero-carbon fleet transition by 2045 and Net Zero ambition for the total company by 2060.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO)

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed. Saudia is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading companies in the production of milk, tomato paste and ice cream.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.