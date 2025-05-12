Dubai, United Arab Emirates – General Motors (GM) Middle East announced one of its strongest performances in recent years, driven by regional high demand across Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac in full-size SUVs and pickups. Sales increased by 26% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, highlighting the popularity and love for GM’s vehicles.

With a 99-year track record in the Middle East, Chevrolet and GMC continue to resonate with customers across the region, offering capability, space, and performance, while Cadillac remains a popular choice among luxury vehicle buyers. GM had a powerful start to the year as it had recently launched the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade in the last six months, some of the region’s most loved vehicles.

Putting customers at the forefront, the performance results of the manufacturer reflect the holistic approach to customer experience and the unequivocal services offered by GM and its dealer partner network.

GM Middle East continues to lead in the region’s full-size pickups, and is among the top brands for full-size sports utility vehicles (SUV) with total sales up 55% for GM’s full-size SUVs year-on-year. The Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban witnessed a 22% rise, while the GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse went up 47% and Cadillac Escalade at 16%, year-on-year.

Moreover, from a connectivity standpoint, GM’s pioneering in-vehicle technology that enhances convenience, safety, security and infotainment – OnStar – saw a 45% rise in activations in the first quarter of 2025 year-on-year. Coupled with OnStar’s recent rollout of the new suite of app enhancements this year such as intuitive navigation, more powerful remote commands and real-time insights, OnStar is raising the bar for what’s possible in connected vehicles.

Through committing to customers and keeping them at the center, GM Middle East’s after-sales performance achieved an all-time record in customer satisfaction scores, reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering world-class service across the region. At GM Middle East, six out of every ten customers within our service network return for service. Innovative initiatives in digital customer experience and consistent investment in service training have empowered speedier responses and better service across the service dealer network. In addition, GM’s parts availability has reached exceptional levels, ensuring quicker turnaround and greater confidence for every visit.

Jack Uppal, President & Managing Director, General Motors Africa & Middle East, said, “From full-size SUVs to capable trucks, our brands are aligned with what customers in the region value most — power, innovation, and presence on the road. Catering to our loyal customers and enticing future GM vehicle owners, our Q1 performance encapsulates the innovation and unwavering commitment to customers that GM upholds. With this fantastic start, we are greatly looking forward to driving more success through the rest of 2025.”

This year will see GM accelerate its regional strategy with a diverse portfolio from attainable compact SUVs and EUVs to the rugged and powerful pickups and luxury at its best. The company remains committed to its customers and vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion underpinned by its state-of-the-art designs and engineering, pioneering advanced in-vehicle technology and top-quality products.

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for close to 100 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. We represent Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac across the region. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries.