while helping make travel more accessible throughout the Kingdom

RIYADH – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,300 hotels spanning more than 95 countries, has entered into an exclusive development agreement with Le Park Concord Company to launch its iconic Super 8® by Wyndham brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With plans to open 100 hotels over the next ten years, the agreement reinforces Wyndham’s long-term commitment to quality, accessible and sustainable hospitality development in the region.

The signing was executed with the active support of the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, further underlining the initiative’s alignment with the Kingdom’s national tourism goals.

Le Park Concord is a leading Saudi hotel operator and developer, currently managing over 900 rooms across 13 properties with an additional 13 hotels under development, expected to add more than 2,000 rooms to the company’s growing portfolio.

"Bringing Super 8 to Saudi Arabia is a strategic move to make quality, affordable travel more accessible. As tourism accelerates and millions of travellers visit the country each year, the demand for dependable, budget-friendly accommodation continues to grow, whether you are travelling for business or leisure. Our collaboration with Le Park Concord allows us to meet that need by introducing a trusted brand in key cities and along major highways. We’re excited to bring Super 8’s signature blend of affordability, stylish comfort, and sustainable modern design to one of the region’s most dynamic markets."

- Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

As Saudi Arabia undergoes rapid transformation under Vision 2030, Wyndham and Le Park Concord are set to meet the rising demand for quality, affordable lodging among both international visitors and a growing domestic traveller base. In 2024 alone, the Kingdom welcomed 30 million international tourists, a 9.5 percent increase from the previous year, and according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, that number is expected to reach 150 million annually by the end of the decade.

As part of the deal, the first Super 8® hotel is expected to debut next year, 2026. Future locations are planned along the Kingdom’s major highways and in key urban and transit hubs, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Al Khobar/Dammam, and surrounding areas. Many properties will feature smart modular construction and eco-conscious designs, aligning with both brands’ focus on efficiency, sustainability, and guest comfort.

Supporting a National Vision

Saudi Arabia's strategic location, population growth, and increasing appeal to religious, leisure, and business travelers have made it a fast growing tourism destination. Despite this boom, branded economy accommodations remain underrepresented. According to Knight Frank, only 6% of the country’s hotel pipeline is in the economy and midscale segments creating a significant supply gap that Super 8® is well-positioned to address.

“Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth under Vision 2030 presents a clear need for more branded economy hotels. Our partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts allows us to address this gap by combining local insight with strong and trusted international standards and the assurance of Wyndham Rewards, one of the world’s most trusted loyalty programs. Together, we will offer affordable, quality stays to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding visitor base.”

- Mr Fiaz Talal Alenezi, Chief Executive Officer, Le Park Concord Company

The Wyndham Advantage

Wyndham franchisees throughout the EMEA region benefit from the Wyndham Advantage – a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and other resources designed to put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of over $350 million (USD) in innovative technology investments since becoming a public company in 2018, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property management systems, as well as a growing member base of over 115 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members who make up more than a third of all check-ins globally.

Globally recognized for both quality and value, Super 8 by Wyndham is one of the world’s largest economy hotel brands, spanning multiple countries throughout the world. Just last month, Wyndham announced plans to introduce the brand to Spain and Portugal with 40 hotels slated to open across the two countries over the next 10 years.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 9,300 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 907,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 115 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

About Le Park Concord Company

Le Park Concord Company is a fast-growing hospitality group based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, known for delivering personalised and heartfelt guest experiences. Since opening its first hotel in 2015, the company has expanded to 13 hotels and resorts across the Kingdom, with plans to grow to over 100 properties across Saudi Arabia and the wider region by 2030. Driven by a belief that true luxury is personal, warm, and meaningful, Le Park Concord blends high hospitality standards with continuous innovation. Every stay is a story, built on a foundation of thoughtful, authentic service.