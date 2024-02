Egis, the leading international engineering, consulting, and operating company, has been appointed by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to provide Project and Construction Management Consultancy (PMCM) services for design and construction of the coral nurseries for the Reefscape Restoration Initiative. The initiative, driven by KAUST’s cutting-edge technologies and innovations, will accelerate and enhance coral reef restoration, enabling Saudi Arabia to strengthen the resilience of the Red Sea coral for future generations.

In collaboration with NEOM, KAUST will establish the world’s largest Coral Reef Restoration Initiative at Shushah Island, located approximately 16 km offshore. This ambitious effort will include a comprehensive approach to coral conservation through protection, enhancement, and restoration, supported by a robust habitat enhancement program.

The initiative stands as a cornerstone of KAUST's and NEOM's commitment to fostering development "in harmony with nature" and expediting the shift towards a more sustainable coexistence between humanity and the planet.

“KAUST Reefscape Restoration Initiative team is excited to be partnering with Egis to deliver the world’s largest coral nursery as part of the reefscape restoration initiative at Shushah Island. The extensive capabilities and expertise that Egis bring will help KAUST to complete the construction of this technologically advanced facility as per the design specifications,“ said Amr Atiah, Director of Special Projects, KAUST.

Egis will play a pivotal role in the construction of the two main facilities: the Primary Coral Nursery (PCN) and the Development Coral Nursery (DCN). These facilities are integral to the restoration of priority sites within the identified 100-hectare area. The PCN, with a capacity to grow up to 400,000 corals annually, will serve as a cornerstone for the initiative. Simultaneously, the DCN, planned to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2024 will act as a temporary facility, accelerating coral growth and personnel training, and will also be a testing ground for innovative coral farming technologies. This assignment follows a series of other projects undertaken by Egis in NEOM since early 2022, particularly on Shushah island. Notable projects include land and marine environmental studies, coral transplantation, water and port infrastructure design studies.

"Egis is proud to accompany KAUST on this project, which is perfectly in line with its climate and sustainable development strategy. As we undertake this assignment for the KAUST Reefscape Restoration Initiative, our goal is to take part to the preservation of these invaluable underwater habitats, ensuring a sustainable future for marine life. Leveraging Egis’ 70-plus years of experience in the water, marine and environment sectors, we are committed to contribute to a resilient future for our marine environments", said Laure Russier, Middle East Director for Water, Ports, Marine Environment and Energy.

