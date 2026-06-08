Cairo, The EFG Foundation for Social Development (EFG Foundation), a non-profit, non-governmental organization dedicated to driving sustainable, high-impact development initiatives, today announced a joint contribution with Bank NXT Foundation and Valu to expand the care capacity of Ahl Masr Burn Hospital through a targeted donation of medical equipment and infrastructure.

The collaboration unites three institutions with a shared commitment to strengthening healthcare outcomes in Egypt by investing in critical medical infrastructure and improving the conditions in which patients receive care. Together, they are directing their support toward Ahl Masr Burn Hospital, the first specialized non-profit burn hospital in the Middle East and Africa, which delivers comprehensive treatment, rehabilitation, and psychological support to burn patients, irrespective of their financial circumstances.

As part of this initiative, the joint contribution will fund the complete fit-out of a dedicated inpatient room, providing a safe, well-equipped, and patient-centered environment designed to improve recovery conditions and strengthen the hospital's capacity to treat a greater number of patients. The donation further includes a NanoDrop Spectrophotometer, a precision diagnostic instrument used to measure DNA and RNA concentration and assess protein purity, bolstering the hospital's molecular diagnostics capabilities, laboratory operations, and clinical research endeavors.

Hanaa Helmy, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of EFG Foundation, said, "This initiative reflects our deep commitment to elevating healthcare standards across Egypt and empowering non-profit organizations to extend their reach and impact. By investing in both patient care infrastructure and advanced diagnostic capabilities, we hope to meaningfully reduce the physical and psychological burden faced by burn patients and enable Ahl Masr Burn Hospital to serve a greater number of individuals with the quality of care they deserve."

Karim Wahba, Head of Marketing and Corporate Branding of Bank NXT, said,

“We are pleased to be part of this impactful collaboration that supports Ahl Masr Burn Hospital’s efforts in delivering specialized care to burn patients. The partnership demonstrates our commitment to strengthening healthcare services and our contribution to the well-being of our communities. It also reflects the importance of collective action in addressing critical healthcare needs and creating meaningful, sustainable impact”.

Salma Abdelhamid, Chief Marketing Officer of Valu, commented,

"Ahl Masr Burn Hospital represents everything we admire in a truly purpose-driven organization, an unwavering dedication to serving those in need, regardless of their circumstances. We are proud to stand behind their remarkable work and to play a role in fueling their continued growth. This contribution is our way of saying that what they are building matters, and we are committed to helping them reach and heal more patients.”

Dr. Heba El Sewedy, Founder and Chairwoman of Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital, commented, “We are proud to partner with EFG Foundation, Bank NXT Foundation, and Valu, whose support reflects a shared commitment to advancing equitable and sustainable healthcare in Egypt. Investments in critical infrastructure and diagnostic capabilities are not only enhancing the quality and efficiency of care we provide today but also strengthening our long-term ability to serve a growing number of burn survivors with dignity, speed, and specialized expertise. Strategic partnerships like this are what enable us to grow, to reach more patients, and to continue delivering care that upholds every individual's dignity regardless of their means. We look forward to achieving even greater impact together."

Through this collaboration, the three partners seek to meaningfully strengthen Ahl Masr Burn Hospital's operational capacity, elevate the patient experience, and advance its diagnostic and treatment capabilities. The initiative reflects the EFG Holding Group's Integrated Sustainable Development (ISD) approach, a framework centered on delivering scalable, long-term impact through purposeful partnerships and targeted interventions.

Ahl Masr Burn Hospital continues to play a critical role in advancing burn treatment, prevention, and research in Egypt, contributing to improved survival and recovery rates while raising awareness around burn prevention.

About Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital:

Ahl Masr Foundation operates the first and largest free-of-charge specialized hospital for burn treatment in Africa and the Middle East. Inaugurated in 2024 with a capacity of 60 beds, the hospital serves burn patients across Egypt and the region. The hospital relies on an integrated model that combines specialized medical care, rehabilitation, and psychological support, alongside its role as a center for training, education, and scientific research. The hospital has played a significant role in raising burn recovery rates in Egypt from 20% to 75%, contributing to enhanced healthcare quality and a meaningful improvement in patients’ lives.

About the EFG Foundation:

As part of its social responsibility towards the communities in which it operates, EFG Holding established the EFG Foundation in 2006, a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

The Foundation aims to help people and institutions overcome our society's financial, educational, and health-related challenges by supporting innovative and sustainable programs that increase opportunities for those most in need to make a positive change in our local communities. The EFG Foundation mainly focuses on integrated development programs in Egypt by helping combat widespread diseases and supporting holistic development initiatives in the housing, water, sanitation, and income generation areas.

Since its launch, the Foundation has played a significant role in the development of society by working with reputable institutions and NGOs on several projects, including but not limited to Hepatitis C Awareness and Combat, Hepatitis B Vaccination campaign for College Students, Microfinance, Poverty Alleviation of Ezbet Yacoub in Beni Sweif and recently in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Initiative for the Support of the Egyptian People in Al Makhzan Village in Qena. It also supports Health Education programs in Assiut University, Children with Cerebral Palsy, and Education initiatives in collaboration with KidZania.

Additionally, since 2017, the EFG Foundation has strengthened its presence in Luxor through key development projects. These include the Young Scholars’ Academy, the construction of 160 houses, the development of a sanitation network, and the establishment of the Future Pioneers School, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable development and education in underserved communities.

The EFG Foundation is also committed to youth empowerment through sustainability programs that leverage our financial expertise and capitalize on our human talent to create sustainable value for our stakeholders and communities. Contributions include programs in education, the environment, youth mentorship, and employment.

Learn more about us at: www.efgfoundation.org.eg

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efgholding.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efgholding.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

publicrelations@efgholding.com

About Bank NXT Foundation for Community Development:

In 2016, Bank NXT (formerly aiBANK) enhanced its commitment to community welfare by establishing the Bank NXT Foundation for Community Development. Registered under the Ministry of Social Solidarity (No. 10355) as a non-profit organization. The Foundation operates as the Bank’s dedicated developmental arm. At Bank NXT Foundation, we strive to be change makers, committed to giving back to our communities by providing access to quality healthcare, education and economic stability to the underprivileged through sustainable programs and community-driven initiatives and by fostering a culture of volunteerism.

Over the past few years, the Bank NXT Foundation has played a vital role in supporting the goals of Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its unwavering efforts and contributions to various initiatives, especially those pertaining to poverty alleviation, quality education, and healthcare.

For further information, please contact:

Reham Abbas

Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communications of Bank NXT

rabbas@banknxteg.com

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg