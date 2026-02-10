Dubai, UAE – A delegation led by Professor John Lee Chi-Kin, President of the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) - a global leader in teacher education and complementary disciplines - recently visited the United Arab Emirates, reaffirming the University’s long-term commitment to advancing academic collaboration with UAE institutions. Alongside attending the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the delegation engaged in a series of high-level academic exchanges with United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and other stakeholder meetings aimed at strengthening education, research and talent development partnerships that support the UAE’s national priorities.

A key focus of the visit was EdUHK’s long-standing strategic partnership with UAEU. Professor Lee and the delegation met with UAEU’s senior leadership, led by H.E. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Chancellor of UAEU, and Professor Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Vice-Chancellor. Both sides reviewed the strong outcomes of their collaborations to date, including the launch of dual-degree programmes, the establishment of a joint research fund supporting collaborative projects, and ongoing student and faculty exchanges as well as jointly organised academic conferences. These initiatives directly contribute to capacity building, research excellence and the development of globally competitive graduates in the UAE.

Building on this foundation, the two universities outlined future directions for expanded cooperation, including increasing student exchange opportunities, advancing joint projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and exploring new collaborations in key disciplines such as education and business. The discussions reinforced a shared vision for deeper, more systematic collaboration that delivers long-term academic and societal impact for the UAE.

Academic staff from EdUHK and UAEU also held in-depth discussions to translate this high-level strategic consensus into sustainable academic outcomes, exploring opportunities for co-authored academic publications, co-organised international conferences, and culturally immersive exchange programmes designed to foster global perspectives while remaining locally relevant.

During the visit, Professor Lee also participated as a distinguished guest at the “Phoenix Go Global: Global Development Forum” held alongside the World Governments Summit. Themed "From Governance to Joint Growth – The Evolving Role of China-Middle East Cooperation," the forum brought together government officials and business leaders from the UAE and wider Middle East including Mr Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre; Ms Sheikha Al-Mahrouqi, Director of International Communication at Oman’s Ministry of Information; and Mr Daniel Sellers, Foreign Direct Investment expert at UAE Ministry of Investment. Discussions were held on cooperation, innovation and future economic growth and engagements at the forum provided EdUHK with valuable insights into the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in future technologies, talent development and innovation-led growth, further informing future education and research collaboration in the country.

The delegation also met with Minister Zhao Liang, Charge d’affaires a.i. of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE, and H.E. Ou Boqian, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai, where discussions highlighted the important role of higher education institutions in serving national development strategies, cultural exchange and talent cultivation under the China–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. These engagements underscored strong institutional support for deeper education cooperation between China and the UAE.

EdUHK’s delegation members included Ms Gai Huixia, Associate Vice President (Mainland Engagement and Development), Professor Sin Kuen Fung Kenneth from the Department of Special Education and Counselling, Professor Alfredo Bautista, Associate Head of the Department of Early Childhood Education, Dr Yang Lan from the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, and Dr Wang Yifei Faye, Project Manager of Internationalisation.

Through sustained engagements with UAEU, government stakeholders, international partners and diplomatic missions, EdUHK continues to strengthen its academic presence in the UAE, laying the groundwork for expanded collaboration that supports the country’s ambitions in education excellence, innovation and human capital development.

About The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK)

EdUHK is a leading university in teacher education and complementary disciplines. Ranked 12th globally in Education (QS 2025) and 195th in the THE World University Rankings 2026, EdUHK is recognized for excellence in early childhood education, special education, educational psychology, linguistics, and sustainability education. With roots dating back to 1881, EdUHK has nurtured leaders and contributors across education, sports, and public service. The University maintains active global partnerships, including growing collaborations in the Middle East.

