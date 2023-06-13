Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity, AL TAIF, the UAE’s leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for military equipment, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tembo ELV BV (Tembo), a subsidiary of VivoPower International PLC (VivoPower), to jointly collaborate and identify a framework of business opportunities towards sustainable energy solutions and joint commercial goals, including the conversion of internal combustion engines to fully electric vehicles. The companies may also participate in a transfer of knowledge and partner on product Research & Development (R&D), training in electric mobility and localised assembly operations.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.



About AL TAIF

Established in 2006, AL TAIF is the leading UAE in-country provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and comprehensive lifecycle support for land platforms, heavy utility vehicles and ground support equipment. Specialising in supply chain services, technical training, engineering and development services, AL TAIF has a roster of over 1,200 employees – providing end-to-end solutions to empower its customers and ensure their mission readiness. Leveraging its technical capabilities, the company conducts vehicle and component rebuild, refurbishment and upgrades, as well as interior and exterior bodywork, painting and welding. Other services include engineering solutions, modernisations and technology integration across a wide range of defence platforms and systems.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, battery and microgrids, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.