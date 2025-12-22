Abu Dhabi, UAE – Edése Doret Industrial Design, Inc. (EDID), a global leader in luxury aviation and yacht design, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the design contract by RoyalJet, the Abu Dhabi-based global premium private jet operator, for the interiors of three (3) Airbus Corporate Jet ACJ320neo aircraft.

The prestigious commission marks the third project collaboration between EDID and RoyalJet, underscoring a trusted partnership built on innovation, craftsmanship, and a shared commitment to excellence in private aviation.

“We are honoured to continue our relationship with RoyalJet, one of the world’s premier luxury operator,” said Edése Doret, Founder and President of Edése Doret Industrial Design, Inc. “Our vision for these new ACJ320neo aircraft is to deliver an unparalleled elevated passenger experience that reflects the essence of Emirati identity of timeless, elegant, sophisticated modernity which is perfectly tailored to RoyalJet’s elite clientele.”

“Our partnership with Edése Doret Industrial Design reflects our shared values and commitment to delivering the highest standards of luxury, cultural nuance, and operational excellence,” said Husham Osman, Vice President Technical Services at RoyalJet. “These new A320neo aircraft will offer a bespoke interior experience that complements our fleet’s reputation for sophistication and performance.”

“The ACJ320neo will enable Royal Jet Group to expand their product offering, surpassing the already sophisticated and discerning service experienced by our customers during their private aviation journey,” said Paul de Salis, Chief Executive of RoyalJet. “Our partnership with Edése Doret Industrial Design fits perfectly with our core brand values of elevated sophistication and timeless elegance that we reflect across our fleet.”

Royal Jet, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, operates one of the world’s most prestigious fleet of premium configured aircraft. The addition of three new ACJ320neo aircraft will expand its offerings and reinforce its reputation for providing world-class private aviation experiences.

Edése Doret Industrial Design has earned international recognition for its bespoke interior solutions, blending cutting-edge technology with artisanal craftsmanship. With decades of expertise designing private jets, superyachts, and high-end residences, the firm continues to set new standards in ultra-luxury design.

About RoyalJet:

Royal Jet LLC is an Abu Dhabi-owned company that leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Excellency Mohammed Bin Mahfoodh Alardhi. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the company operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Zayed International Airport. The company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Republic of San Marino Civil Aviation Authority. Royal Jet LLC owns and/or operates eight Boeing Business Jets and two Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. Royal Jet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) and a member of various other industry associations. Its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and the Wyvern Wingman program. Additionally, its FBO is also a member of the leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple-times winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won numerous awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

For press inquiries please contact:

Aurora The Agency

Albert Alba

albert@auroratheagency.com

About Edése Doret Industrial Design, Inc.

Voted “Design of the Decade” by Business Jet Interiors International for the Royal Jet Boeing BBJ, Edése Doret Industrial Design (EDID) is a globally recognised, award-winning luxury design studio headquartered in New York City.

Founded in 1991, EDID brings over 34 years of design excellence across aviation, architecture, yacht interiors, exhibit design, and product innovation. The firm’s distinguished clientele includes royal families, governments, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the middle-east and globally who trust EDID to deliver visionary, culturally sensitive, and precision-led design solutions that elevate every detail of the luxury experience.

Edése A. Doret Jr.

President of Edese Doret Industrial Design

New York, United States of America

Contacts for further information:

Edése A. Doret Jr.

President of Edese Doret Industrial Design

edese@edese.doret.com

Wardah Harharah

Chief Operating Officer

Edese Doret Industrial Design

wardah@edese.doret.com