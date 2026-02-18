Dubai, UAE — e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, in partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronics, today announced All-In TV, a first-of-its-kind service in the MENA region. Customers can get a new Smart TV from a wide variety of Samsung TVs with popular streaming services in a single, simple monthly plan, consolidated on the customer’s e& UAE bill.

Designed to remove the complexity and upfront cost typically associated with upgrading home entertainment, All-In TV bundles a Samsung TV with streaming apps, from STARZPLAY alongside OSN+ and Amazon Prime, plus free delivery, professional installation, and an extended two-year warranty. Customers also benefit from a free built-in upgrade path to a newer TV model with every contract renewal.

The service is offered across a curated range of Samsung TVs, including The Frame, QLED, and OLED models across screen sizes from 55 to 85 inch, giving customers the flexibility to choose between design-forward screens, enhanced colour vibrancy, and cinematic picture quality, all within a single seamless monthly plan.

All-In TV can be added to any active account, with monthly payments starting from AED [109] per month over 24 months. Customers can enjoy savings of up to AED [3,700] compared to purchasing the TV and streaming service subscriptions separately.

Dr. Tamer Eltoni, Senior Vice President for Devices & Future Growth Ventures at e& UAE, said: “All-In TV simplifies the way customers upgrade their home entertainment with one monthly payment, and everything is included, from the Samsung TV and the streaming services, to delivery, installation and extended warranty. With a built-in upgrade option every two years, customers can experience the latest technology and innovation without the usual hassle or upfront cost.”

Vineet Kumar, Head of the Visual Display Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “We are proud to collaborate with e& UAE to bring Samsung’s latest display technology to customers through a flexible and accessible model. Together, we are making a future-ready home entertainment experience within reach across our visual display portfolio, from The Frame to QLED and OLED. With All-In TV, customers can enjoy premium viewing experiences while keeping upgrades simple, seamless and affordable.”

All-In TV reflects e& UAE’s continued focus on reimagining how customers access and experience technology, integrating premium devices, trusted content, and flexible payment models into a seamless end-to-end service that delivers both value and simplicity.​

