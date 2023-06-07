Dubai, UAE: e& enterprise today announced the successful implementation of its engageX solutions for Audi from Al Nabooda Automobiles to automate their customer service support over digital channels.

The deployment is in line with e& enterprise's mission to drive digital transformation for companies across industries, creating business value by designing, delivering, and operating innovative digital solutions.

By streamlining communication processes and automating customer service support operations through the integration of digital communication channels, engageX will enable Audi's goal to stand out in the market by enhancing the entire customer experience.

The integration will allow Al Nabooda Automobiles to provide a wide range of activities to its Audi customers through digital channels, such as new and used vehicle inquiries, test drive bookings, vehicle service reservations, and communication with sales or service advisors.

Miguel Angel Villalonga, CEO, e& enterprise Cloud, said: "At e& enterprise, our innovative approach and expertise in building customised multi-channel communication systems across all sectors allow us to provide cutting-edge solutions for our customers. We look forward to collaborating with Audi from Al Nabooda Automobiles on their digital transformation journey, leveraging our expertise to deliver intelligent and automated customer experiences."

K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: "We are delighted to adopt for Audi e& enterprise's engageX solution, which allows us to integrate the digital channels for a unified and hassle-free customer experience. It ensures seamless journey for our customers in sales and after-sales. It is a significant step towards our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service through innovation."

engageX solutions by e& enterprise is a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) ecosystem that offers customised multi-channel communication to enhance customer engagement and accelerate digital transformation. The CPaaS ecosystem provides real-time capabilities for seamless customer experiences and empowers businesses to create unique customer journeys and drive success.

