Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), e& UAE, and Open Innovation AI (OI) today launched the UAE Sovereign AI Platform for national-scale infrastructure, an initiative delivering secure AI capabilities across national security, mission-critical operations, critical infrastructure, and classified government environments. The launch was announced at ISNR 2026 in Abu Dhabi, with the platform available for onboarding as of today.

The platform enables organisations to deploy and operate advanced AI technologies, including generative AI, large language models, AI agents, advanced analytics, and autonomous workflows, within fully UAE-controlled infrastructure designed for the highest levels of security, resilience, and regulatory compliance. At its core, the platform introduces a Sovereign AI Security Framework that validates, governs, and monitors AI models, agents, applications, and workflows before deployment into sensitive environments. The framework is designed to address emerging national security challenges associated with AI adoption.

model integrity and governance

operational isolation

cyber resilience

data sovereignty

sovereign AI execution

secure AI operations

secure execution of classified AI workloads

The initiative brings together the UAE Cyber Security Council's national governance and cyber resilience frameworks, e& UAE's national-scale digital infrastructure and secure connectivity, and Open Innovation AI's AI orchestration platform and end-to-end technology stack. The complete platform, covering GPU orchestration, AI infrastructure management, model deployment, AI agents, secure inference, and operational controls, was designed, engineered, and built in the UAE.

The platform is designed for sectors requiring air-gapped, cyber-secure AI environments:

national security and mission-critical operations

intelligence and cyber operations

emergency response

critical infrastructure

smart government

regulated strategic industries

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said:

“AI adoption in sensitive environments must be supported by strong governance, secure infrastructure and clear national controls. This platform is an important step in enabling government entities and mission-critical organisations to benefit from AI while maintaining the highest levels of cyber resilience, data protection and policy alignment. By working with e& UAE and Open Innovation AI, we are supporting a secure national AI ecosystem that is built around trust, sovereignty and operational readiness.”

Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Chief Government & VVIP Relations Officer, e& UAE, said:

“National security and high-assurance government environments require AI platforms that are secure by design, sovereign by architecture and built for real-world deployment. Through our collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council and Open Innovation AI, we are building a platform that keeps sensitive workloads within UAE-controlled infrastructure while enabling advanced AI, analytics and agentic AI capabilities. This reflects e& UAE’s role as a trusted technology partner for government entities and strategic sectors.”

Dr. Abed Benaichouche, CEO and Co-Founder of Open Innovation AI, said:

“Built for organisations that manage sensitive operations and critical national data, the platform is designed to help government entities and mission-critical organisations adopt AI while maintaining control over data, compute, models, applications and security policies. It will also support compliance with UAE cyber security and AI policy requirements through an advanced AI Security Framework.

The platform’s technology stack, from GPU orchestration and model deployment to AI applications and intelligent agents, has been developed and built in the UAE. This local development approach is designed to strengthen national capabilities, accelerate secure AI adoption and support the UAE’s position as a global hub for trusted digital infrastructure”

The platform is expected to support a range of secure AI use cases, including AI agents, advanced analytics, classified workload processing, decision-support capabilities, knowledge management, workflow automation for sensitive environments, and controlled AI applications for government and mission-critical environments.

The collaboration builds on e& UAE’s broader AI strategy and its ongoing work with national partners to support secure digital transformation, cyber resilience and sovereign technology development across the UAE.

About the UAE Cyber Security Council

The UAE Cyber Security Council is the national authority mandated to develop and govern the United Arab Emirates' cybersecurity strategy, policies and regulations. The Council leads national cyber resilience, protects UAE cyberspace, oversees sector-specific cyber policies, including for artificial intelligence and cloud, and coordinates the country's response to cyber threats in partnership with federal and local government entities, the private sector and international allies.

About Open Innovation AI

Open Innovation AI is a UAE-based technology company enabling enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence through a sovereign, hardware-agnostic platform. Its core product, the Open Innovation Cluster Manager (OICM), delivers GPU orchestration and full lifecycle management for AI workloads, from development to deployment. The company also offers OI AI Security, a solution for testing and securing AI models and applications, helping organizations deploy trusted AI systems at scale.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is a leading AI-powered telco and digital enabler, building on five decades of network leadership to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity and customer-focused innovation for individuals, homes, businesses and government entities.

It combines fixed and mobile connectivity with digital platforms, AI-enabled solutions, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT and entertainment. Through this integrated approach, e& UAE helps enrich everyday life, enhance business performance and enable organisations to operate with greater agility, efficiency and resilience.

e& UAE supports the country’s digital economy by enabling smarter communities, connected industries and future-ready infrastructure. With a focus on customer experience, technology adoption and sustainable value creation, e& UAE continues to help people, businesses and communities thrive in a digital-first world.

Learn more at eand.ae/en

Media Contacts

UAE Cyber Security Council media@csc.gov.ae

Open Innovation AI press@openinnovation.ai

e& mediaoffice@eand.com