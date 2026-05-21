Multi-Year Agreement Creates Opportunities to Build All The Things for Video Games in Dubai and MENA

LOS ANGELES -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, and the Dubai Games Commissioner, in coordination with the Dubai Films and Games Commission, announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate the development of the video game industry and expand commercial access for developers operating across the Middle East and North Africa. The announcement was made at GamesBeat Summit 2026 in Los Angeles, California. The partnership will unite Xsolla's global commerce infrastructure, including direct-to-consumer storefronts, intelligent payments across 1,000+ payment methods in 200+ geographies, and player engagement tools, with DFGC's mandate to establish Dubai as a world-class destination for video game development and publishing.

Together, the organizations will launch a joint studio accelerator program in Dubai, co-produce authoritative market intelligence on the games industry, and create reciprocal pathways for developers and industry leaders across their global networks and flagship events.

"The games industry is increasingly shaped by markets that invest seriously in building the right commercial infrastructure," said Rytis Joseph Jan, SVP of Global Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships at Xsolla. "Dubai has made these investments for the future of the industry. This partnership is about converting that ambition into real, lasting opportunity for developers based here and for the international studios who want to be part of what is being built."

"For the Dubai Films and Games Commission, this partnership is a direct expression of our mission to make Dubai one of the world's leading destinations for game development and publishing," said Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner, Dubai Films and Games Commission. "Xsolla's global reach and commercial infrastructure give our market something it has not had before: a proven, scalable pathway to the world."

"The MENA region is one of the fastest-growing video game markets right now, and Dubai is at the center of this growth," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, Xsolla. "Together, we are building all the things to help local developers of all sizes turn regional success into global reach."

The announcement builds on a growing relationship between the two organizations. Kazim also participated in GamesBeat Summit’s Global State of Play panel alongside Egenes, where the two examined key trends and shifts reshaping the games industry worldwide, a conversation that reflects the kind of peer-level engagement driving the partnership forward.

The partnership arrives as the UAE games market continues its rapid expansion, driven by strong consumer engagement, increased government investment in creative industries, and Dubai's vision to operate as a regional hub for technology and entertainment. Both organizations expect to announce further details on joint programming and regional activations in the months ahead.

To learn more about Xsolla's strategic partnerships and market expansion initiatives, visit: https://xsolla.pro/DFGC

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520329315/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com