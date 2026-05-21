Cairo, Egypt – Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, and Elsewedy University of Technoloygy – Polytechnic of Egypt announced the signing of a Partnership Agreement during the AVEVA World event in Milan, marking a significant step toward advancing Egypt’s green transition, industrial modernization, and future workforce development.

The Partnership Agreement establishes a long-term framework for collaboration between Schneider Electric Egypt, AVEVA, and SUTech to equip Egyptian youth with the practical, digital, and innovation capabilities required for careers and entrepreneurship in energy management, industrial automation, sustainability, and advanced industrial technologies.

Under the Partnership Agreement, Schneider Electric, AVEVA and Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt will collaborate on the development of Training Excellence Centers at SUTech, leveraging both organizations’ platforms and ecosystems. The partnership will support the establishment of advanced laboratories, practical training environments, and future-focused curriculum development aligned with industry and sustainability goals. It will also extend impact regionally through joint capacity-building programs, competitions, and Innovation challenges targeting youth and entrepreneurs across Africa.

Through its collaboration framework with SUTech, AVEVA will provide access to its advanced industrial software technologies, including AVEVA E3D, AVEVA Process Simulation, and AVEVA PI System. As a consequence, students will gain practical exposure to advanced industrial digital solutions that mirror real-world operations. They will learn to develop virtual replicas of entire industrial facilities, enabling them to detect potential issues and bridge the gap between academic learning and industry application.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric North Africa & Levant, said: “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preparing the next generation of engineering talent for a more digital, efficient, and sustainable industrial future. As the Energy Technology Partner, Schneider Electric is committed to accelerating electrification, automation, and digitalization while empowering future generations with the capabilities needed to support more resilient and sustainable industries.”

On his side, Mr. Khaled Salah, Vice-President of Africa, AVEVA, declared: “It’s a great honour to receive the trust of such a reference in the world of engineering in Africa. We believe this collaboration with Elsewedy University (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt will accelerate engineering talent development across the African continent.”

For her part, Mrs. Hanan ElRihany, CEO of ELSEWEDY EDTECH, stated: "This strategic partnership embodies the vision of SUTech to link industry leadership with applied higher education. Integrating AVEVA and Schneider Electric’s cutting-edge solutions into our academic ecosystem actively shapes future talents and accelerates the energy and industrial transition across the region. This collaboration positions our university at the forefront of developing the next-generation workforce, empowering students with simulation tools and real-time data to drive industrial innovation in Egypt and Africa."

As Egypt accelerates its industrial and digital transformation, demand continues to grow for talent capable of working with clean technologies, smart infrastructure, automation systems, and industrial AI. Through this collaboration, the three parties aim to help bridge the gap between academic learning and evolving industry needs while equipping future generations with the skills required to support more sustainable and resilient industries across Egypt and Africa.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.

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About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

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About Elsewedy University (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt

Elsewedy University – (SUTech), is the first leading Polytechnic University in Egypt that is committed to aligning with the fast-paced developments and addressing the dynamic demands of the industry in this field. “SUTech” is the first university to offer a 4-year bachelor’s degree in Technology (B.Tech) in an integrated set of practical and theoretical learning that is in line with the market needs.

Pursuing the international polytechnic educational model of “SUTech” shall provide students with practical skills, industry partnerships, and employability advancement. Graduates have advanced job prospects as they are sought after by employers due to their practical skills and industry experience.

“SUTech” provides education in more than 19 accredited programs that are developed in consultation with industry leaders. SUTech applies practical education in laboratories, workshops, training, and internships to the theoretical studies that allow graduates to immediately join the local and global labor force.