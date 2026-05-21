Platform registers more than 250 verified fleet owners and operators and nearly 500 customers in KSA

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, MYCRANE, the first global platform for crane rental and purchase, has further strengthened its commercial team in Saudi Arabia with the appointment of Shiraaj Shaleeh as Head of Sales and Aashish Mulye as Sales Manager, both based in Riyadh.

The appointments follow the arrival of Aziz Amri as Director of Sales and Marketing, KSA, earlier this year, and reflect MYCRANE's accelerating activity across the Kingdom. Shiraaj Shaleeh brings 24 years of sales and operations management experience across the construction and industrial sectors, including senior regional leadership roles in Saudi Arabia at Al Maymanah Contracting Co. Ltd covering the Eastern and Central regions of the Kingdom. Prior to joining MYCRANE, he held the position of Business Manager at Expertise, one of the leading heavy equipment and crane rental companies in Saudi Arabia.

Aashish Mulye joins as Sales Manager with direct crane sector experience including sales operations at Sarens in Central Asia, and field sales management at Sanghvi Movers Limited, one of the world's largest crane rental companies. He will work alongside Amri and Shaleeh to build MYCRANE's verified fleet owner and customer base across the Kingdom.

MYCRANE has registered more than 250 verified fleet owners and operators in Saudi Arabia — a figure that reflects significant penetration in a market where crane ownership remains concentrated and often closely held — alongside nearly 500 registered customers spanning contractors from a wide range of industrial sectors.

"Saudi Arabia is the most commercially active crane market in the Gulf, and we are building the team to match," said Andrei Geikalo, MYCRANE Founder and CEO. "Shiraaj brings deep regional knowledge of the Kingdom's construction markets and established relationships across the contractor and procurement community we serve, while Aashish brings direct crane sector sales experience from both the supply and customer sides of the business.

"Together with Aziz leading the commercial function, we have a KSA team with the seniority, sector knowledge and on-the-ground execution capability this market demands."

MYCRANE's Saudi Arabian operations span both its online crane rental platform and MYCRANE Trading, which provides crane purchase and lifting equipment sourcing from its Jebel Ali Free Zone base. The rental platform allows contractors and project teams to submit lifting requirements and receive verified proposals from registered fleet operators entirely online, without broker intermediation.

About MYCRANE



MYCRANE is the first global platform for crane rental and purchase, founded in Dubai in 2021. With live operations across Saudi Arabia, India, and the UAE, the platform connects verified fleet owners and operators with contractors, project developers, and procurement teams — enabling crane rental to be sourced, compared, and confirmed entirely online, without broker intermediation. MYCRANE Trading, based in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, extends this capability into physical equipment transactions: global crane sourcing and yard sales of verified used equipment, with transparent pricing and full technical documentation on every unit. One platform, built by the crane industry, for the crane industry.



Contacts



For more information, please contact:

Luke King, Prospect Communications Services Ltd

luke@prospectcomms.co.uk



MYCRANE via:

Info@my-crane.com