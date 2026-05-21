Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dubai Airports has prepared to welcome over 3,600 pilgrims during this year’s Hajj travel period, with nearly 59% of all UAE pilgrims passing through its terminals.

Hajj departure flights will operate until 23 May on services by Emirates, Saudia, flydubai and flynas. The Official Dubai Government Delegation departs today, 21 May.

An operational readiness plan, developed to ensure safe, coordinated and efficient passenger flow during travel peaks, was built in close coordination with airline and government partners including Dubai Police, GDRFA, Dubai Customs, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), dnata, Dubai Duty Free, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Preparations include dedicated check-in counters, assigned nearest departure and arrival gates to minimise walking distances for pilgrims, complimentary gift packs, multilingual Guest Experience Ambassadors, support desks, prayer rooms and Ihram changing facilities. Elderly pilgrims and those requiring additional support will benefit from expanded wheelchair availability, on-site health checks and ground assistance teams stationed throughout the airport journey. DCAS has also scaled up its on-ground presence to provide proactive medical support and respond to any health-related needs.

Pilgrims are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure and to carry all required travel documents, including Hajj permits and vaccination certificates, and follow documentation guidance issued by the relevant authorities.

Pilgrims are expected to return between 30 May and 2 June, and will be welcomed with dedicated arrival arrangements, including separate baggage belts for Zamzam water.

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About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai’s airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC).

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service, and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

In 2025, DXB welcomed a record 95.2 million guests, marking the busiest year in its history and the highest annual international traffic ever recorded by any airport.

DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.

With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and guest experience for the next 50 years.

High-resolution images of DXB are available here: Media Library