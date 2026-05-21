NYUAD has grown to a student population of over 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.

Guest speaker, bestselling author and former Chief Business Officer of Google X, Mo Gawdat, addressed the class.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi hosted its 13th Commencement ceremony at Etihad Arena for the first time, celebrating its largest graduating class since the University’s establishment in 2010. Nearly 600 undergraduate and graduate students representing more than 80 countries were honored during the ceremony, marking another milestone in NYUAD’s continued growth and global impact.

In attendance were Evan R. Chesler, Chair of the NYU Board of Trustees; Rima Al Mokarrab, NYU Trustee; Linda Mills, NYU President; alongside other officials and distinguished guests.

The keynote speech was delivered by bestselling author and former Chief Business Officer of Google X, Mo Gawdat.

“Today’s graduates are entering a world full of uncertainty, but also extraordinary opportunity,” said Mo Gawdat. “The ability to adapt, learn continuously, and respond thoughtfully to change will matter more than ever. If this generation can combine innovation with empathy and dedicate their talents to making life better for others, I truly believe they will make a remarkable difference in the world,” he added.

Chair of the NYU Board of Trustees Evan R. Chesler: “You have reached this milestone after dedicating yourself to the unique education only NYU Abu Dhabi can provide: a rigorous academic experience in an accomplished, remarkably diverse community of students and faculty who bring wisdom and perspective from across the globe. And you and your peers have weathered unexpected turns and trials with admirable steadiness and grace.”

Interim Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi Fabio Piano said: “Graduates, the world will certainly benefit from your intelligence and skills. But even more, it needs people who will help replace fear with courage and trust. People who can lead with empathy. Who can stay thoughtful when others become reactive. Who can bring others together instead of pulling them apart. Here in the UAE, we have seen the power of steady, purposeful leadership, especially in moments of challenge. And I saw first hand those qualities in you.”

Class of 2026 Emirati student Maryam Alkenji, who majored in Arab Crossroads Studies, offered welcome remarks.

Class of 2026 student Revathi Angajan spoke on behalf of the graduating class. Originally from India and South Africa, Angajan majored in Business, Organizations and Society with a minor in Film and New Media.

She said: “I am packing courage and wisdom from these four years. The kind it takes to start something before you are ready. NYUAD is one of the few places on earth where you can have an idea on a Tuesday, a co-founder by Thursday, and a professor willing to listen by Friday. I began working on a startup here. I would not have had the nerve to start it anywhere else. NYUAD provides that sandbox environment that makes trying feel possible: and that, I think, is its unique gift. Everyone here started something here. A project. A club. A friendship. A version of themselves. We are leaving as people who know how to begin.”

From its inception, NYUAD has been one of the most selective higher education institutions in the world. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 31 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. Admitted from high schools around the world, NYUAD’s current student body consists of more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students from diverse backgrounds. To date, NYUAD has produced 25 Rhodes Scholars, 22 Schwarzman Scholars, 26 Erasmus Mundus Scholars, and 12 Yenching Scholars.

Approximately four percent of those who applied to be a part of the Class of 2026 were accepted for admission.

During their four years, the Class of 2026 has excelled in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. It has participated in student clubs, athletic groups, and built ties with the Abu Dhabi community. Eighty percent of the graduating class held at least one internship during their academic career in some of the world’s most respected organizations including Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Bloomberg, Google, Mubadala, Procter & Gamble, and the United Nations.

Some have received graduate school offers from a range of institutions, including Columbia University SIPA, Harvard University, Imperial College London, and University of Oxford, among others.

Students have also secured offers of employment from key local and global organizations, including Visa, Barclays, Brevan Howard, Conjunction Capital, and Wio Bank.

NYUAD opened in 2010 with an ambitious vision to be one of the world’s great research universities addressing complex challenges of local and global significance. Since then, the University has been ranked number one in the UAE for producing publications in top science journals based on Nature index; produced over 10,000 internationally-recognized academic papers, articles, and books; and created and directed more than 880 creative works.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 31 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 115 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.