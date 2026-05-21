Dubai, EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the MENA region, today hosted the DFM Investor Day at Nasdaq Dubai, in partnership with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The event brought together prominent institutional investors and senior representatives from leading DFM-listed companies with a combined market cap exceeding AED 120 billion to affirm investor confidence and demonstrate the enduring resilience of Dubai's capital markets. Discussions focused on corporate performance, market access, and strategic priorities, underscoring the long-term investment appeal of Dubai’s capital markets.

The DFM Investor Day served as an important platform for the global investment community, highlighting the continued stability, transparency, and structural integrity of Dubai's financial markets and the companies listed on DFM. The event provided institutional investors with direct access to company management, forward-looking strategic plans, and authoritative perspectives on how leading DFM-listed businesses are actively preserving operational continuity and financial performance amid shifting market conditions. The event included meetings held with senior representatives from 37 investment firms.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: "This Investor Day reinforces the resilience of Dubai’s capital markets and the continued confidence of institutional investors in our market. This market strength is reflected in DFM’s strong start to 2026, with average daily trading value reaching AED 1.03 billion compared to AED 663 million in the same quarter last year, representing a 56% increase year-on-year, with institutional investors accounting for 70% of total trading value. By facilitating direct engagement between listed companies and global investors, initiatives such as these enhance market connectivity and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading international financial centre.”

Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, further addressed the strategic rationale underpinning the event amid the prevailing geopolitical climate. Ebeid stated: "The continued strength of corporate performance across the UAE is a message we believe should be heard clearly by investors. Our goal is to highlight how resilient business models in the DFM are navigating headwinds while maintaining robust fundamentals."

EFG Hermes anticipates that structured investor engagement initiatives of this nature will remain an essential instrument for sustaining institutional confidence in Dubai's capital markets, particularly as regional markets continue to attract deeper participation from international investors. EFG Hermes expects the DFM Investor Day to contribute meaningfully to supporting market liquidity and reinforcing the long-term structural appeal of DFM-listed securities, subject to the evolution of regional security conditions and broader macroeconomic developments.

In 2025, EFG Hermes advised on 18 equity capital market (ECM) transactions, 16 debt capital market (DCM) transactions, and 8 M&A transactions across the region, with notable engagements in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt. These activities highlight the firm’s leadership in regional capital markets and its ongoing role in connecting regional and international investors with strategic opportunities.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in five countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and very small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain

Learn more about us at www.efgholding.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efgholding.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efgholding.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efgholding.com

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

For further information, please contact:

Noora Alsoori

Communications and Public Relations

Dubai Financial Market

E: nalsoori@dfm.ae

Shruti Choudhury

Associate Director

Edelman Smithfield

E: dfmedelmansmithfield@edelman.com