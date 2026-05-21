Egypt, Cairo – Wealth Plus Developments announced the launch of its new project, “VERS Commercial Arena” in New Cairo, a fully integrated commercial, administrative, and medical development with total investments estimated at EGP 4 billion. The project reflects the company’s vision of developing a new generation of mixed-use investment destinations within high-value strategic locations. The project comes as part of a strategic partnership between Wealth Plus Developments and Makyn Developments, combining both companies’ expertise and vision to deliver an innovative project built around modern operational concepts and sustainable investment value.

The project also features the presence of global workspace solutions leader IWG, owner of the Regus brand, one of the world’s leading companies in the management and operation of co-working spaces. This collaboration brings together premium architectural development and global workspace expertise — creating an unmatched environment where professionals can truly thrive.

The project’s location reflects Wealth Plus Developments’ unique understanding of market dynamics, extending beyond land value assessment to a deeper analysis of real demand patterns and actual usage behavior. “VERS Commercial Arena” strategically located at the intersection of Al Gezira Axis and Gamal Abdel Nasser Axis, and near the Russian University International Campus (RUIC), the project acts as a link between the densely populated Gardenia district on one side and premium high-end residential communities, including La Vista and Hassan Allam developments, on the other.

The project’s strategic location ensures easy accessibility and sustained traffic flow throughout the day, making it one of the key success factors for modern commercial developments. Today, commercial client is no longer simply looking for a retail or office unit, but rather a destination capable of generating consistent visitor traffic and sustaining business activity.

In this context, “VERS Commercial Arena” introduces Egypt’s first “Open Hologram Arena” within a commercial development, positioning it as one of the project’s key differentiators. The hologram-based concept delivers a multi-dimensional visual and interactive experience that blends business, culture, arts, and entertainment within one destination, helping generate sustainable traffic flow and supporting the success of the project’s various commercial and administrative activities.

The name “VERS” is inspired by the concepts of Universe, reflecting the idea that one place can contain multiple worlds and experiences within the same space. This philosophy is reflected in the project’s vision of creating an integrated destination that goes beyond the traditional concept of commercial developments by combining commercial, administrative, service, and entertainment offerings in one place.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Ahmed Shaker, Co-Founder of Wealth Plus Developments, said:

“VERS Commercial Arena represents a major strategic milestone for the company, redefining the concept of mixed-use real estate development through the integration of architectural innovation and digital technology. The project introduces a fully integrated investment model that elevates user experience while creating sustainable value within a prime strategic location in New Cairo. It reflects our vision for the future of the market, centered around creating vibrant destinations that seamlessly combine business, services, and entertainment in one place.”

The project spans a total area of approximately 9,420 sqm and includes commercial, administrative, and medical units starting from 30 sqm, with flexible payment plans extending up to 8 years. The diversity of unit sizes and offerings reflects the scale of targeted investments while enhancing the project’s long-term investment value through the integration of strategic location, innovative design, and experiential concepts. Administrative and medical units will be delivered fully finished with air conditioning, while commercial units will be delivered in core & shell condition.

The project also offers a fully integrated range of services and facilities, including advanced security systems, parking areas, concierge services, rooftop lounge, electric vehicle charging stations, firefighting systems, and integrated facility management, ensuring a sustainable operational experience. Wealth Plus Developments is also currently in the process of contracting a specialized company to manage and operate the project according to the highest operational standards.