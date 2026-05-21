Dubai, UAE: As branded residences and integrated lifestyle developments become increasingly prominent across the UAE and wider region, United Hospitality Management (UHM) is highlighting more than three decades of expertise in operating mixed-use destinations where hotels, branded residences, villas and hospitality services are managed within a single operational structure. Today, UHM manages over US$1.5 billion in hospitality assets across Europe, USA, India and the Middle East, with several upcoming developments and announcements currently in the pipeline across the region.

With roots dating back to the 1990s at Portugal’s Pine Cliffs resort, one of the earliest examples of integrated resort living in the region, UHM played a key role in managing a development model that brought together hospitality, residential ownership and resort operations under one destination. At a time when mixed-use developments were still relatively uncommon, the project helped establish operational foundations that continue to influence the sector today.

As the branded residence market continues to grow, UHM’s experience today spans hospitality operations, residential services, owner relations, financial governance and asset management across integrated developments. The company has also developed an in-house technology platform designed to support operational oversight and provide owners and stakeholders with real-time financial reporting and business intelligence insights.

Across its portfolio, UHM manages hospitality and residential components through a unified operational structure designed to support service consistency, owner relations and long-term asset performance, while balancing hotel-grade hospitality with the privacy and flexibility expected from residential ownership.

Klaus Assmann, CEO, Middle East, India and Southeast Asia, United Hospitality Management, said: “Over the past three decades, mixed-use and branded residence developments have grown significantly, particularly across the Middle East where demand for hospitality-led living continues to increase. Managing these environments goes far beyond traditional hotel operations. It requires the ability to balance hospitality, residential ownership, operational oversight and long-term asset value within one integrated structure. As UHM continues to expand its regional portfolio, that operational expertise remains central to how we approach every development and partnership.”

Today, UHM manages and supports a growing portfolio of hospitality and branded residence developments across Europe, Middle East, USA, North Africa & India, working with internationally recognised hospitality companies including IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham and Yotel.

For more information on UHM, visit https://unitedhospitality.com/.

For further information please contact Brazen MENA at

E: unitedhospitalitymanagement@brazenmena.com