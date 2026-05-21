DUBAI, UAE — Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced the general availability of Tenable Hexa AI, the agentic AI engine of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. Tenable Hexa AI is an advanced agentic AI for cybersecurity solution, equipped with advanced multi-step reasoning and Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, enabling custom agent building and workflows that accelerate risk reduction at machine speed.

LLMs and AI frontier models, such as Anthropic’s Mythos Preview, are accelerating the discovery of previously unknown vulnerabilities at unprecedented scale, significantly outpacing manual security workflows and leaving organizations dangerously exposed. Tenable Hexa AI delivers on the promise of exposure management by bridging the critical gap between vulnerability discovery and remediation. It automates complex security workflows to contextualize and prioritize exposures, enabling security teams to take action at scale. As frontier models compress vulnerability discovery from months to minutes, organizations need automated systems capable of reducing exposure just as fast.

Tenable Hexa AI leverages the Tenable Exposure Data Fabric, the industry’s most comprehensive repository of contextualized exposure data and intelligence, to transform fragmented technical data into prioritized, business-aligned intelligence and end-to-end automated remediation across the entire attack surface. As an orchestration layer, Tenable Hexa AI connects directly to existing security and IT tools, enabling teams to use Tenable agents or build and deploy custom agents. This allows organizations to automate end-to-end workflows from discovery to remediation.

New capabilities of Tenable Hexa AI include:

Advanced multi-step reasoning: Tenable Hexa AI executes complex, end-to-end workflows that span modern exposure surfaces in a single request without practitioners stitching context across tools.

Tenable Hexa AI executes complex, end-to-end workflows that span modern exposure surfaces in a single request without practitioners stitching context across tools. Automated remediation workflows: Tenable Hexa AI orchestrates remediation workflows automatically creating and routing tickets, generating custom policies, and producing audit-ready reports, so security teams can act fast on every critical exposure.

Tenable Hexa AI orchestrates remediation workflows automatically creating and routing tickets, generating custom policies, and producing audit-ready reports, so security teams can act fast on every critical exposure. End-to-end exposure path insights: Practitioners can query their environment by identity attributes — service accounts, privileged users, AD groups — to surface exposure paths that traditional asset inventories miss. Tenable Hexa AI also provides guided assistance for complex Active Directory sensor configurations.

“AI Agents operating without the right guardrails and harness can be unpredictable, brittle, or unsafe in real-world enterprise environments,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “This is where Tenable Hexa AI shines. It’s an agentic force; a multi-domain, enterprise-ready AI engine built for end-to-end trust — one that wraps powerful models in the structure, controls and oversight they need to act reliably and safely at scale. It doesn’t just suggest the next step; it orchestrates the entire workflow to neutralize risk before it can be exploited, with the guardrails that make that autonomy something enterprises can actually trust.”

To deliver the verifiable trust required for production environments, Tenable Hexa AI operates within a complete agentic harness, providing security teams with the continuous visibility, guardrails and strict auditability necessary to confidently automate exposure management at scale.

Tenable Hexa AI is available to all Tenable One Foundation and Tenable One Advanced customers. More details on Tenable’s flex pricing model are available at: https://www.tenable.com/press-releases/tenable-accelerates-exposure-management-adoption-with-new-flexible-pricing-for-the-ai-era

More information on Tenable Hexa AI is available at: tenable.com/products/tenable-one/capabilities/hexa-ai

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:

Anupa Vasudevan,

OAK Consulting

anupa@oakconsulting.biz