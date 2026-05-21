Office Printing positioned as a core pillar in FUJIFILM Middle East FZE’s continued evolution beyond traditional imaging

Dubai, UAE – FUJIFILM Middle East announced its strategic priorities for the Middle East as it advances the expansion of its Office Printing business, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region and its positioning as a business innovation partner for enterprises and institutions. Building on its established imaging heritage, FUJIFILM Middle East has, over recent years, broadened its focus to address the evolving operational, security, and governance needs of organisations. Office Printing has become a core pillar within this strategy, reflecting the critical role that document workflows continue to play in regulated and security-conscious environments, even as digital transformation accelerates.

Across the Middle East, organisations are re-evaluating how information moves between physical and digital environments. While cloud platforms and core IT systems are advancing rapidly, document infrastructure remains fundamental to daily operations in sectors such as government, healthcare, finance, and large enterprises. FUJIFILM Middle East FZE’s approach integrates printing, scanning, and document management into secure, enterprise-grade workflows designed to support continuity, compliance, and control.

The company’s regional strategy places particular emphasis on the UAE and Saudi Arabia as priority markets, where regulatory frameworks, cybersecurity expectations, and scale are shaping enterprise technology decisions. FUJIFILM Middle East is investing in these markets with a long-term view, strengthening local capabilities, expanding its partner ecosystem, and aligning its solutions with national digitalisation agendas and institutional requirements. Phased expansion into additional Middle Eastern markets is planned, aligned with customer demand and regional development priorities.

Security and governance remain central considerations within this expansion. As information increasingly flows across hybrid environments, maintaining consistent access control, traceability, and auditability has become a key concern for CIOs and operations leaders. FUJIFILM Middle East FZE’s Office Printing platforms are designed to operate as part of a broader information lifecycle, embedding security and governance into everyday workflows rather than treating print as a standalone function.

Sustainability is also an integral component of the company’s regional strategy. FUJIFILM Middle East continues to develop office printing solutions that support more responsible workplace operations, including improved energy efficiency, reduced power consumption, and the use of recycled and bio-based materials. By optimising device performance and lifecycle management, organisations are able to balance operational efficiency with environmental considerations, supporting broader ESG objectives while maintaining reliability and security.

The expansion is supported by strategic partnerships with Gulf Commercial Group Company — which includes the Managed Print Services Company in the UAE, Gulf Business Solutions in Saudi Arabia, and CNS in Oman — as well as PACKPRO in Egypt. These partnerships enable tailored deployment and ongoing support for organisations with complex, multi-site requirements across the region.

Commenting on the expansion, Kazuhiko Kiji, Division Manager, FUJIFILM Middle East & Africa, said: “Enterprises across the Middle East are operating in environments where security, sustainability, and continuity are increasingly interconnected. FUJIFILM Middle East FZE’s focus is on supporting organisations with document infrastructure that aligns with how they operate today, securely, efficiently, and responsibly. Our Office Printing division plays a central role in this strategy as we continue to evolve beyond traditional imaging and strengthen our presence across the region.”

The announcement forms part of FUJIFILM Middle East FZE’s wider regional strategy, which spans secure document infrastructure, business process enablement, and long-term partnerships with enterprises and public-sector organisations. As digital transformation continues to mature, the company expects demand for integrated, security-first and sustainable document platforms to grow across the Middle East.

About Fujifilm Middle East & Africa

Fujifilm Middle East & Africa, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is a regional subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation dedicated to delivering "Value from Innovation" across a diverse technology portfolio. Leveraging its heritage in photographic film, the company provides cutting-edge solutions in Medical Systems (diagnostic imaging and healthcare IT), Office Printing (Apeos multifunction printers and managed services), Digital Cameras (X Series and GFX System), Graphic Systems (commercial and industrial printing), Optical Devices (broadcast and cinema lenses), and Imaging Solutions (photographic paper and photofinishing products). Fujifilm is committed to enhancing the quality of life and fostering a sustainable society through continuous technological evolution and localized regional expertise.

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