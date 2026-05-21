As part of its efforts to establish a culture of innovation and empower its workforce, Orange Jordan has honored a group of its distinguished employees under the Internal Innovation program, which is operated by the Innovation & Growth Opportunities (IGO) department, during the company’s Management Seminar 2026, in the presence of its CEO, Eng. Philippe Mansour, members of the Executive Management, IGO Steering Committee, and several directors and managers.

The program focused on entrepreneurial ideas that turned into tangible projects by progressing through comprehensive stages, starting with studying and validating ideas, then launching pilots, and ending with their implementation. This step comes in line with the company’s vision to foster innovation and accelerate beyond-core growth business opportunities.

During the ceremony, the company celebrated a group of skilled employees who made contributions and development proposals that created a positive impact. They were honored for their efforts and initiatives that helped support the company’s direction toward developing new solutions and establishing a culture of excellence within the work environment.

Orange Jordan affirmed that the Orange Group adopts an innovation approach built on an open and collaborative ecosystem aimed at transforming ideas into scalable digital solutions by connecting internal teams, entrepreneurs, startups, partners, and global expertise. Therefore, this accelerates digital transformation and creates sustainable value for its customers. This approach further reinforces Orange’s position as the true responsible digital leader contributing to shaping the future of digital transformation in the Kingdom, which is a commitment the company proudly upholds.

Notably, in less than two years since the launch of the IGO’s program, more than 100 internal innovation applications were submitted, and consultation and mentorship exceeded 80 hours, with a 10% success rate for ideas progressing through the “Recognizing Excellence” journey. This highlights the company’s dedication to improving the skills and potential of ambitious employees, transforming promising ideas into scalable business opportunities, and contributing to the company's future growth through enabling an innovative ecosystem and recognition journey.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.