Emerging Travel Group (ETG), a global travel company operating the RateHawk, ZenHotels, and Roundtrip brands, has expanded its integration with SynXis Central Reservation System by Aven Hospitality (formerly Sabre Hospitality Solutions). The extended partnership allows thousands of properties, particularly independent hotels, to reach a broad network of travel professionals and individual tourists, offering a timely advantage ahead of the upcoming summer season.

Previously, ETG's integration with SynXis primarily enabled connectivity for larger hotel chains. Now, smaller independent hotels using the SynXis OTA distribution can also connect to ETG's Extranet and automate rate and availability synchronization. This allows properties to start receiving bookings quickly without onboarding friction or operational complexity.

Connection to Emerging Travel Group provides access to an extensive global customer base, which includes over 110,000 travel professionals and corporate clients, as well as millions of individual travellers.

Simone Large, Head of Direct Supply at Emerging Travel Group, commented: "For Emerging Travel Group, expanded partnership with Aven Hospitality is a meaningful step forward in developing the Direct Supply stream, which remains a core driver of our growth. Our main priority is not only to connect more properties worldwide, but also to simplify the process for hoteliers and help them easily access global demand using the systems they already rely on. This expanded integration with Aven Hospitality reflects our shared direction to make global distribution more accessible, more efficient, and easier to manage for our partners. "

“With this expanded partnership, Aven is removing the barriers that have traditionally limited independent hotels, enabling them to participate in global demand as seamlessly as the world’s largest brands. By simplifying connectivity and automating complexity, we’re giving every hotel the ability to move faster and compete with confidence in a market that rewards immediacy and precision,” added Ethan Wiseman, VP of Product Management at Aven Hospitality.

About Emerging Travel Group

Emerging Travel Group is a UAE-based online travel group founded in 2010 that operates travel brands for individual travelers, B2B travel professionals, and corporate customers in over 190 source markets.

Our products help clients book all types of travel services: more than 3.2 million hotels from over 250,000 properties contracted directly, flight tickets of 450 airlines, transfers in 150 countries, car rental, and other travel-related services.

Emerging Travel Group employs more than 3,900 people across the USA, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and South Africa in roles ranging from product and business development to specialized multilingual customer support for all our customers, whether they are trade partners, corporate travelers, or individuals simply booking their hotels online.

Press Contact

Anita Gusich,

Head of PR

pr@emergingtravel.com

About Aven Hospitality

Aven Hospitality, formerly Sabre Hospitality Solutions, is an independent global technology and SaaS leader in the hospitality industry, powering how hotels sell, distribute, and deliver guest experiences. SynXis, the leading global hospitality commerce and distribution platform, coordinates hotel information across 600+ integrations to ensure accuracy, consistency, and competitiveness wherever travelers discover, compare, and book.

Trusted by 35,000+ hotels across 190+ countries, Aven Hospitality serves as the connective layer behind many of the world’s most iconic brands, simplifying complexity behind the scenes so hoteliers can operate with confidence today and stay ready for what’s next.