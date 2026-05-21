Dubai, UAE: Crate&Barrel and CB2 officially opened a new retail destination at Dubai Hills Mall on May 19, bringing both brands together in a full-scale, side-by-side store within a single, immersive space.

Designed to go beyond a traditional store launch, the concept offers a retail experience where customers can explore both brands under one roof, while each maintains its distinct identity and aesthetic, spanning Crate&Barrel’s contemporary home collections and CB2’s more design-forward, modern pieces.

The opening also spotlighted local creativity through Majid Al Futtaim’s Ma’an initiative, with UAE-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) hosting live activations through the event. From candle-making to perfume customization workshops, the experience blends international retail with community-driven, hands-on engagement.

The launch debuted Crate & Barrel and CB2’s Spring Summer collection, bringing together relaxed coastal inspiration, airy textures, and effortless modern design for the season ahead. The event also featured interactive stations, personalization moments and content-led experiences for guests at Dubai Hills Mall, home to the new retail experience featuring Crate&Barrel and CB2.

For more information on the stores and product collections, visit www.crateandbarrel.me and www.cb2.ae or follow @crateandbarrelme and @cb2middleeast on Instagram.

About Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel is an industry leading omni channel home furnishings specialty retailer, known for its exclusive designs, excellent value and outstanding customer service. The company operates stores throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as franchise locations in the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Working directly with European ateliers and factories, Crate & Barrel was among the first to introduce affordable and contemporary tabletop products and kitchenware to American consumers. The brand's essence has translated perfectly to the omni channel era more than 50 years after opening its first store.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's consumers by bringing covetable high-design collections to a wide audience. The brand is today's destination for anyone seeking unique and enduring design, quality materials, and sophistication at an attainable price. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has over 25 locations globally. CB2 is part of Crate&Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim partners with world-class fashion, home, specialty retail and beauty brands, operating over 90 stores across the GCC and 27 e-commerce platforms. Its portfolio includes lululemon, LEGO, Crate&Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalized and data driven experience. For more information, please visit us at www.majidalfuttaim.com.

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