Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced a strategic partnership with Ithmaar Bank, one of the region's leading Islamic retail banks, to provide comprehensive management of its Amazon Web Services (AWS) billing. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, stc Bahrain will deliver a powerful cloud financial management solution, empowering Ithmaar Bank to enhance efficiency, optimize costs, and accelerate its innovation pipeline.

This collaboration addresses the growing complexity of managing cloud expenditures as financial institutions deepen their digital transformation efforts. By consolidating Ithmaar Bank’s AWS billing, stc Bahrain will provide a single, transparent monthly invoice, eliminating administrative overhead and offering a clear, predictable view of cloud spending.

Through this partnership, Ithmaar Bank will gain access to stc Bahrain’s highly qualified team of AWS experts, ensuring its cloud financial operations are governed by industry best practices. The creation of a single point of contact for billing and support simplifies vendor management and creates a seamless operational workflow, allowing the bank’s team to focus on its core objective: driving innovation in Islamic banking.

Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer at stc Bahrain, commented, "This partnership with Ithmaar Bank is a testament to our role as a strategic enabler of digital transformation in the Kingdom. By simplifying the complexities of cloud financial management, we are empowering leading financial institutions to innovate with greater confidence and agility. This collaboration directly supports Bahrain's digital economy by providing the tools for streamlined cloud governance, and we are proud to support Ithmaar Bank on their digital journey."

Mohamed Ahmed Bucheerei, Ithmaar Bank Head of Strategy, Transformation & Business Development said: “. We are pleased to partner with stc Bahrain to enhance the efficiency and governance of the Bank’s cloud financial management. This collaboration supports our ongoing digital transformation agenda by strengthening cost optimization, operational transparency, and resilience across our technology infrastructure. We are confident that this partnership will further enhance our digital capabilities and cybersecurity posture, enabling us to deliver secure, efficient, and scalable banking solutions to our corporate clients.”.

This collaboration serves as a model for the future of strategic partnerships in Bahrain's financial landscape, equipping key institutions to advance their digital capabilities and contribute to the Kingdom's vision for a thriving, technology-driven economy.